Coppell alum Nick Taylor is staying in the Sunshine State.
Taylor, a 2017 graduate who is currently a fifth-year college player at Central Florida, was selected by Orlando City with the No. 74 pick (third round) in Tuesday’s 2022 Major League Soccer SuperDraft.
At Coppell, Taylor was one of the premier goal scorers in the Metroplex and state.
The winner of back-to-back district MVP awards for his junior and senior seasons, Taylor paced the 2017 Cowboy squad with 21 goals and 15 assists despite playing about half the time during district as a result of lopsided victories.
Taylor helped lead Coppell to the pinnacle of the Class 6A soccer scene his junior year. In the state title game, he scored the fourth goal of the game and the Cowboys went on to defeat Lake Travis 6-1 to capture their second title in a four-year span.
The former Coppell standout spent time with New Mexico and SMU before moving to Orlando for his fifth year.
In his sophomore year at New Mexico, Taylor started all 17 games, recording four goals and five assists. His number of goals that year ranked second on the team.
Taylor transferred to SMU for his junior and senior seasons. In 2019, he made 19 appearances (10 starts) and recorded three assists. His senior season saw the forward start all 11 games of the postponed spring season and he scored two goals, both coming in the same match against South Florida.
Taylor took advantage of a fifth year after transferring a third and final time, this time to UCF. In his 16 appearances (all starts) for the Knights, he scored three goals and had nine assists.
