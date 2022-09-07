Madison Travis Coppell

Coppell senior Madison Travis rises in the air for a hit during Tuesday’s match at Keller.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

KELLER – When state-ranked Keller forced a deciding fifth set in Tuesday’s home match against Coppell, Cowgirls head coach Robyn Ross felt that her team’s conditioning would give them the edge to outlast the Indians.

Although it was Coppell’s first time this season playing in a match that lasted five sets, Ross had seen firsthand all of the hard work that the Cowgirls, who were ranked No. 23 in 6A by the TGCA coming into this week, have put in behind the scenes to be that squad that has the stamina to outlast their opponents.

