KELLER – When state-ranked Keller forced a deciding fifth set in Tuesday’s home match against Coppell, Cowgirls head coach Robyn Ross felt that her team’s conditioning would give them the edge to outlast the Indians.
Although it was Coppell’s first time this season playing in a match that lasted five sets, Ross had seen firsthand all of the hard work that the Cowgirls, who were ranked No. 23 in 6A by the TGCA coming into this week, have put in behind the scenes to be that squad that has the stamina to outlast their opponents.
Coppell was certainly “Ross fit” in a thrilling 25-20, 25-23, 25-27, 16-25, 15-11 win against No. 13 Keller.
“I just reminded the girls that we condition a lot,” Ross said. “We call it ‘Ross fit.’ I just reminded them that that ‘Ross fit’ comes into play in the fifth set. Most teams are not going to condition the way that we do. We have to use it to our advantage, to be able to still jump and go hard. The fifth set was one of our strengths.
“That was our first fifth set. I kept telling them since I got here in March that I love going into fifth sets because we go into it with an advantage. I love when they prove me right.”
Morgan Chambless for the win. Chambless with a service ace to give @CowgirlsVB a 3-2 win over Keller. Huge win for the Cowgirls with District 6-6A play starting on Friday at Plano West. pic.twitter.com/t63YHegxuO
For a moment, it appeared that Coppell was going to sweep Keller.
After winning each of the first two sets in the narrow fashion, the Cowgirls stormed out to an 18-12 lead in the third set and later forced match point on the Indians after a booming kill by senior Skye LaMendola that gave Coppell a 25-24 lead. But two hitting errors by the Cowgirls, which included a ball that was hit of bounds, allowed Keller to stave off elimination and force a fourth set.
Keller fed off that momentum, and combined with several serve-receive errors by Coppell, the reigning Class 6A state runner-up Indians were pulling out all of the stops in the fourth set.
With Keller tying the proceedings at two sets apiece, LaMendola rallied Coppell in the timeout between the fourth and fifth sets.
“I said that, ‘We’re better than what we played in those two sets and to get our minds together and show that we can beat any team out there if we play like us,’” LaMendola said. “Our first two sets were a lot better. We executed a lot better on our attacks. Our right-side hitters really pulled through. Our serve-receive fell apart a little in the fourth and third sets and we brought it back in the fifth set.”
LaMendola backed up her words, burying a kill from the 10-foot line to open the fifth set and later had another kill to give Coppell a 5-3 lead. Senior middle blocker Allie Stricker also had key contributions over that span of play, with two blocks to go along with three kills.
A couple of violations by Coppell (23-8) on serves allowed Keller (15-9) to storm back to take an 8-7 lead. However, the Cowgirls kept plugging away. Junior Mira Klem buried a kill to give Coppell the lead for good. A short time later, junior Morgan Chambless served an ace to clinch the five-set win for Coppell.
“They did a great job,” LaMendola said. “They definitely pulled through, even when they’re tired. Five sets is hard. They were putting there all into every ball that was received and with their hitting.”
It was the punctuation to a strong season for the Cowgirls, who won 23 matches and five straight to conclude the preseason portion of their schedule. Coppell opens District 6-6A play on Friday night at No. 7 Plano West.
“It was a good preseason,” LaMendola said. “We definitely played some harder teams this year in preseason than did last year. This shows that we can compete with the big dogs.”
See the best photos from Coppell's five-set win over Keller
