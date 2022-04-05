The battle for the District 6-6A title is shaping up to be quite the battle, and both Coppell and Marcus have positioned themselves to be in contention.
After all, the Marauders and Cowboys were the top two teams in 6-6A last year, finishing first and second respectively, with both squads going on to finish as a regional semifinalist.
Last week showed how evenly-matched these two rivals are.
Marcus rode a five-run first inning on its way to a 6-4 win on March 29 to open a two-game series between the two 6-6A squads. But, Coppell returned the favor on Friday. Senior Landry Fee hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 12th inning as the Cowboys earned a 3-2 home win.
"Friday's win keeps us tied at the top of our league and was a great learning experience for several of our guys," said Ryan Howard, Coppell head coach. "Andrew Nester and Will Boylan put together a championship effort on the mound and our defense played great behind them. Additionally, several key plays were made by role players and guys off our bench. It was a great team win."
TJ Pompey started the 12th inning with a walk, then stole second base to get into scoring position before advancing to third on a ground-out by Nester.
With the winning run at third base and one out, Marcus intentionally walked Bradley Castillo and Walker Polk to put the force-out in play. But, Fee lined a single into center field, scoring Pompey to give Coppell the one-run win.
"Landry is a confident player who has driven in a ton of runs for us this year and wants to be in situations where he can win a game," Howard said. "He was able to get a ball up in the zone and drive in the winning run."
And just like in the first game of the two-game series, Marcus opened the scoring.
Camden Mitchell drove in the first of two Marauder runs in the top of the second on an RBI single. Two batters later, Jacob Morgan doubled, which allowed Mitchell to score, as Marcus took a 2-0 lead.
But Coppell's pitching staff proceeded to put the clamps on a potent Marauder offense. Nester and Boylan didn't allow a run in the game's final 10 innings. Nester got the start and went on to allow two runs on seven hits with two strikeouts in give innings. Boylan pitched seven innings of scoreless relief, allowing just three hits while striking out seven.
"Will Boylan is as competitive a player as I have ever coached," Howard said. "He has thrown so many big innings for us over the past two seasons and continues to come out on top. His ability to command the zone with all three pitches and the fire he plays with makes him a huge asset to our team."
Coppell got on the board in the bottom of the third, with Boylan scoring on a throwing error by Marcus.
The Cowboys tied the score at 2-2 on an RBI single by Polk in the home half of the fifth.
Marcus out-hit Coppell 10-6, but four errors by the Marauders spoiled a great pitching performance by Isaac Thornton and Logan Boertje. Boertje yielded a total of one run on two hits with seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings of relief of Thornton. Thornton struck out five and allowed one earned run in 4.2 innings.
Coppell improved to 5-1 in district and 12-5 overall, while Marcus dipped to 5-1, 14-5-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.