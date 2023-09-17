As Jack Fishpaw quarterbacked Coppell to a nine-win season and a playoff appearance to earn District 6-6A co-MVP honors, the Cowboys were busy grooming Fishpaw’s heir apparent.
Edward Griffin, now a junior, spent all of last season on Coppell’s JV1 team, which is the level just below varsity. He not only did his best to lead the Cowboys to victories but also familiarized himself with a new playbook that was installed by now second-year offensive coordinator Heath Naragon, as did the rest of the Cowboys, regardless of team.
Quarterback is a position that Griffin has played ever since he first took up football when he was a kid. It is a sport that he quickly grew to love, thanks in part to the support and coaching by his father, Patrick II. Edward is actually Griffin’s middle name. His birth name is Patrick III, but he goes by Edward to make it a lot easier for other people to differentiate him from his father and grandfather when his name is being called.
All of the tutelage that Griffin learned from his father while growing up showed up during spring ball and 7-on-7 football, especially the latter.
At state-qualifying tournament in Arlington in May, Coppell went 3-0 in pool play with wins over Fort Worth All Saints (28-14), Crowley (32-25) and Colleyville Heritage (26-18) and then qualified for state with a 34-27 overtime victory over Byron Nelson in the qualifying round. Griffin hooked up with senior Baron Tipton on the game-winning touchdowns against Byron Nelson. One month later at the Division I state 7-on-7 tournament in College Station, Coppell earned a top-four finish, which included a win over reigning 6A Div. II state champion DeSoto.
Yet, for as well as Griffin performed at the state tournament, Coppell’s coaching staff hadn’t decided who would be the starting quarterback for the 2023 season. He was involved in a competitive three-person battle with seniors Alex Holder and Anthony Banks. After a few weeks of practice, Griffin was named quarterback No. 1.
Griffin has looked every bit like a starting quarterback. In helping lead the Cowboys to a 3-0 record, he has thrown for 528 yards on 40-of-54 through the air for a 74% completion percentage with nine total touchdowns against just one interception, and it could have been more had last week’s game against Keller Timber Creek had not been called at halftime because of lightning in the area.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Griffin chats about following in the footsteps of Fishpaw, learning the game of football from his father, team expectations and reveals his favorite NFL players.
SLM: How much did watching Jack Fishpaw win co-District MVP motivate you?
EG: I knew Jack and knew that he was a great kid. He came out here every day and practiced hard. Seeing him have that success served as a role model for me and what I need to be doing out here and hopefully lead our team to wins.
SLM: What advice did Fishpaw give you to prepare you for the role of a varsity football quarterback?
EG: He always did a great job of having fun with it. So, I remember that on Friday nights and I know that football isn’t forever. I’ve got to enjoy it. One thing that he did behind the scenes was watch a lot of film. I’m trying to carry that on this year.
SLM: Describe the experience of leading Coppell to a top-four finish in the state 7-on-7 tournament.
EG: That was great. It was cool being the guy. It was my first opportunity with the varsity team, other than spring practice. It was a lot of fun going out there and competing. Obviously, we’ve got some great receivers. They made it easier on me. Our defense played well. It was a good start to our season and the expectation of going out and performing well.
SLM: How impressive are Coppell’s wide receivers?
EG: Oh my gosh, they make it so much easier for me – Baron Tipton, Ayrion Sneed, Luca Grosoli, Tucker Cusano and Rodney Ates. It’s so great because we know those guys can win one-on-one matchups and they’re very smart. We’re usually on the same page. They’ve worked really hard to run routes and it makes my job a lot easier.
SLM: What makes coach Naragon’s system so good to play in?
EG: My friends make fun of me because we watch NFL games and we would always be like,’ Coach Naragon would scheme this up.’ He’s great. He’s always very prepared. Sometimes I would go in on the weekend to watch film with him and he would have already watched the other team’s film. He’s amazing.
SL: In what ways have you progressed as a quarterback over the first three games of the season?
EG: It’s been really fun. Just getting varsity action has been a dream for a while. It’s been one of my goals for a while. Coming out here, it’s still just football. It’s been a really great experience.
SLM: What has your father meant to you in regards to your development as a quarterback?
EG: My dad taught me how to throw the ball. Just from a football perspective, he’s always helped me. He never forced me to do anything, but if I need anything, he’s been there for me. He coached me during youth football, but from an off-the-field perspective, he told me about the leadership perspective that you’ve got to have as a quarterback. He’s always reinforced it.
SLM: How great is it for Coppell to be 3-0 heading into the bye week?
EG: It’s great, but we have to know that this is not the final goal. We’ve got to keep on pushing, but it’s a really good start.
SLM: Who are your favorite NFL quarterbacks?
EG: Joe Burrow. He’s a great quarterback. I enjoy watching him. Ian Book when he was at Notre Dame, and you can’t not like Tom Brady.
