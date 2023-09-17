Edward Griffin Coppell football

Junior Edward Griffin has thrown for 528 yards and nine touchdowns in his first three games as the starting quarterback for the Coppell football team.

As Jack Fishpaw quarterbacked Coppell to a nine-win season and a playoff appearance to earn District 6-6A co-MVP honors, the Cowboys were busy grooming Fishpaw’s heir apparent.

Edward Griffin, now a junior, spent all of last season on Coppell’s JV1 team, which is the level just below varsity. He not only did his best to lead the Cowboys to victories but also familiarized himself with a new playbook that was installed by now second-year offensive coordinator Heath Naragon, as did the rest of the Cowboys, regardless of team.


