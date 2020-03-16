The Coppell girls basketball team had a number of all-district picks in 6-6A in the first year under head coach Ryan Murphy.
Junior guard Chloe Hassman, one of the few players to stay healthy for a majority of the season, headlined the selections as a first-team honoree after averaging team highs in points (11.2) and rebounds (5.2 per game), also chipping in 1.0 assists.
“She’s just a really, really good motion basketball player,” Murphy said. “She’s really smart and she knows when to attack. She knows when to move the ball. She knows how to get to her spots, and so it kind of became almost a rule where if we’ve gone two possessions without Chloe touching the ball, it’s almost the same as a turnover. She’s a cross country kid, too, so we never took her off the court. She was huge for us this year.”
Coppell had three second teamers in sophomore forward India Howard and senior guards Nicole Obialo and Kennedi Rogers.
Howard, who dealt with a concussion early on, really came on in the second half of district play and helped her team win two of the last three games of the year heading into the offseason. She ended up recording 4.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game, and Murphy is excited to see the strides she makes next year.
“I would say the last three weeks of the season in practice she was dominant,” he said. “She dominated almost every drill in practice, and then it slowly started to translate to the games. And initially it started defensively. She did a great job on our District MVP. She did a great job on the Newcomer of the Year. She did a great job on the Defensive Player of the Year.”
Obialo was a post player during her entire high school career before Murphy arrived, who he and his staff decided to move to guard. After going through the transition phase, her impact was felt on both ends of the floor by averaging 6.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and team-best marks in deflections (2.0) and steals (2.1) per game en route to a second-team selection.
“She’s a really good slasher for us, getting to the rim,” Murphy said. “She really spent a lot of time on becoming a better perimeter shooter. But she’s so disruptive defensively that that’s a big part of why she got second team.”
Rogers was the leader of the team and lauded for her ability to get everyone involved in the game with her impressive passing. She tallied 5.5 points, 2.9 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals to round out Coppell’s second team picks.
“She was the one that, like when she was having a good day, everyone was having a good day,” Murphy said. “She was our primary ball handler. We got pressured a ton, and she was the one that kind of had the burden, especially with all of our injuries. She was really one of our only ball handlers. And so, I wore her out. She was really good at getting to the rim. She was our best passer, best at creating opportunities for everybody else.”
Freshman forward Reagan Engler and senior guard Megan O’Neil rounded out the Cowgirls honors on the all-district list as honorable mentions.
Engler, a multi-sport athlete and a star on the volleyball court, showed her potential in just her first year as a high schooler, posting 2.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game and leading Murphy to say that “the future for her is extremely bright” in the Coppell basketball program.
“She’s just like this physical, aggressive, big, tough kid,” he said. “She’s one of those that like on the court she’s mean and off the court she’s the sweetest kid. That’s really fun to coach. She’s really coachable, great attitude, high character kid. For us she was a really good defender and rebounder.”
Having to play out of position for a large chunk of the season due to injuries and being one of Coppell’s main ball handlers, O’Neil was never phased by not playing at her primary spot of shooting guard. She scored 6.2 points per game and hauled in 1.8 rebounds a night, weathering the storm through all of the adversity thrown the Cowgirls’ way.
“She did a good job,” Murphy said. “I think of all the guards that we had, she was the best at taking care of the ball. Turnovers was something that we struggled with this year, and so as the year progressed we got more and more confidence with when we were facing pressure and having Megan handle the ball just because she was doing a good job of taking care of it.”
6-6A All-District
Most Valuable Player
Hannah Gusters (Irving MacArthur, Sr.)
Offensive Player of the Year
Sarah Andrews (Irving MacArthur, Sr.)
Co-Defensive Players of the Year
Sarah Edmundson (Flower Mound, So.); Laila Lawrence (Lewisville, Jr.)
Newcomer of the Year
Madison Cox (Flower Mound, Fr.)
Staff of the Year
Flower Mound
First Team
Chloe Hassman (Coppell, Jr.)
Paulina Porter (Flower Mound, Jr.)
Makenzie Schott (Flower Mound, Sr.)
Kayla Wallace (Flower Mound, Sr.)
Sierra Dickson (Hebron, Sr.)
Courtlyn Loudermill (Hebron, Sr.)
Ra’Nyi Patterson (Irving, So.)
Haley Allen (Lewisville, Jr.)
Jessica Clemons (Lewisville, Jr.)
Morgan Browning (MacArthur, Jr.)
Madison Green (MacArthur, So.)
Jordyn Newsome (MacArthur, Jr.)
MJ Jefferson (Marcus, Jr.)
Bailey Roden (Marcus, Sr.)
Second Team
India Howard (Coppell, So.)
Nicole Obialo (Coppell, Sr.)
Kennedi Rogers (Coppell, So.)
Hailey Bingham (Flower Mound, So.)
Emily Curl (Flower Mound, Jr.)
Cammie McKinney (Hebron, So.)
Demauria Miles (Hebron, Jr.)
Camille Thomas (Hebron, Jr.)
Chanelle Taylor (Irving, Jr.)
KK Blair (Lewisville, Jr.)
Deucee Reed (Lewisville, So.)
Sydney Savage (Lewisville, Sr.)
Heaven Butler (MacArthur, Sr.)
Savannah Gutierrez (MacArthur, Sr.)
Courtney Wright (MacArthur, Sr.)
Abigail Barr (Marcus, So.)
Holly Schuelke (Marcus, So.)
Britney Gonzalez (Nimitz, Sr.)
Honorable Mentions
Reagan Engler (Coppell, Fr.)
Megan O’Neil (Coppell, Sr.)
Alexis Adams (Flower Mound, So.)
Jasmyn Loudermill (Hebron, So.)
Alessandra Pantoja (Hebron, So.)
Bessy Alvarado (Irving, Jr.)
Beyonce Johnson (Irving, Sr.)
Shaniyah Roberts (Irving, Fr.)
Mya Dotson (Lewisville, Jr.)
Elizabeth Matadi (MacArthur, Jr.)
Kayla Webster (MacArthur, So.)
Olivia Fredrick (Marcus, So.)
Kadence Brown (Nimitz, Jr.)
Daysha Durley (Nimitz, So.)
Kelly Ventura (Nimitz, Fr.)
Tearia Wilson (Nimitz, So.)
