COPPELL – The Coppell girls basketball team has had several close calls of late.
The Cowgirls gave District 6-6A leader Plano East all it could handle in a 35-33 loss Jan. 8. Exactly one week later, Coppell was involved in a tightly-contested affair with second-place Plano before the Lady Cats pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn 46-27 victory. Coppell’s next contest with a Plano ISD school finally went its way last Tuesday, with Cowgirls prevailing in overtime, 66-65.
Coppell didn’t need overtime Friday night.
Sophomore Waverly Hassman poured in a game-high 23 points and the Cowgirl defense held Marcus to single points in each of the first three quarters to earn a 51-40 victory. Fellow sophomore Jules LaMendola also hit double figures, finishing with 13 points.
Halftime: Coppell 24, Marcus 17. Big first half for @HassmanWaverly with 17 points.Teams combine for 14 points in the final 3:26 of the second quarter after a Waverly Hassman 3-pointer served as the only points. pic.twitter.com/od9Zg45aHY— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) January 23, 2021
Hassman had the hot hand early and often. She scored 17 points in the first half to keep Coppell (10-10 overall, 3-6 district) in the lead for the final 9:15 of the first half after Marcus (4-13, 0-8) had taken an early 7-5 lead on a jump shot by junior Abbie Barr. Barr finished with a team-high 11 points. Kalli Gamble had 10 points.
Coppell’s defense also played a key role in the turnaround. The Cowgirls held the Marauders scoreless for a span of 5:36 that bridged from late in the first quarter until midway through the second quarter.
Offensively for Coppell, the Cowgirls followed Hassman’s lead. She made a jump shot off a nice pass from senior Emma Sherrer to give Coppell a 24-17 halftime lead.
LaMendola picked up where Hassman had left off at the end of the first half, converting a putback and a deep jump shot to ignite a 7-0 Cowgirl run to start the third quarter. Hassman made a free throw to cap off the mini run to give the Cowgirls a comfortable 31-17 lead.
Coppell had one of its best performances of the season shooting jump shots. The Cowgirls made seven 3-pointers Friday, four by Hassman. Marcus made nine 3s of its own, but defensively, had few answers for Hassman.
It was the second straight district win for Coppell.
Waverly Hassman made a pair of free throws with 0.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter to send Tuesday’s game against Plano West into overtime. In the extra session, the Cowgirls received a balanced effort to down the Lady Wolves, 66-65, to earn their first win of the season against a Plano ISD school.
Hassman poured in 16 points to pace the Cowgirls. LaMendola and junior India Howard each had 13 points in the victory. Senior Emma Sherrer was the fourth Cowgirl to finish in double figures, finishing with 10 points.
Coppell overcame a 10-point deficit to earn the victory.
Coppell head coach Ryan Murphy was thrilled to see his Cowgirls finally pull out a win against a tough opponent.
“That's been the story of the year for us,” he said. “We're competitive against very good teams but we haven't been able to break through.
“Defensively, the girls have made our opponents earn everything. I thought we've played scrappy but too many times our offense has put us in difficult situations. I think the difference against Plano West was, outside of the first quarter, we did a good job of taking care of the ball and getting great shots.”
