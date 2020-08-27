Coppell senior Chloe Hassman is ready to move back to the northeast.
Hassman grew up in Pennsylvania before moving to Texas prior to her freshman year of high school.
After giving her verbal commitment on Aug. 22 to run track and field as well as cross country for the University of Pennsylvania, she has been given the opportunity to move back to the state where she spent her childhood.
"Maybe being from there and knowing a lot about it, I just really like that everything is so close,” she said. “I'm definitely drawn to the city, so Boston and Philadelphia and New York City are all right there. I really like that."
It wasn’t just the big-city life that has attracted Hassman to Philadelphia.
Education is a top priority for her. Although Hassman hasn’t decided on a major, she plans to work on her education within Penn’s College of Arts and Sciences department.
“Of course there is a lot attached to it with it being an Ivy League, but it is a great school,” she said. “I prioritize education. I just wanted to go there because it is a great school and the running program is great. It's a win-win.”
A multi-sport standout for Coppell in basketball, cross country and track and field, Hassman is one of the top middle-distance runners in school history. She broke the school record in the girls 1,600-meter run at the Coppell Relays in late February. And last fall, Hassman placed 22nd in the UIL Class 6A state cross country championships.
"It was awesome,” she said of breaking the school record in the 1,600. “It had been one of my goals to go sub-five minutes for the mile since I got on the team my freshman year.
“That was one of my big high school goals, and when I finally accomplished it, it was so great. I had a strategy. My coach and I had been talking about it the whole year. The old record was 4:58 and I really wanted to beat that. To get sub-4:55, almost a 4:54, was great."
Coppell didn’t lose any runners to graduation off last year’s team that placed fourth in 6A, and with Hassman on board, the Cowgirls have more than a realistic chance to contend for their second state title in three years. Hassman was a sophomore on Coppell's state championship team in 2018.
Hassman was on the podium last year with her younger sister, Waverly, now a sophomore, and the two siblings hope for one more trip to the stage before Chloe heads off to college.
"I know that she is going to be great when she is ready to go, and I love having her on the team,” Chloe said. “It's really fun to have a sibling, an extra support system there. We get along great."
Hassman will run in college for Penn head coach Steve Dolan who has transformed the Quakers’ program in his time in Philadelphia.
In each of his seven seasons at the helm, Penn has sent at least 11 NCAA outdoor qualifiers, including more than 20 men and women combined each of the past three years, and produced at least one outdoor All-American each year. .
"Their track and cross country program has been on the rise for a while," Hassman said. "They win their Ivy League championship, which they call HEPS. They won it last year. I know that they're very good. The University of Pennsylvania puts on the Penn Relays each year and it attracts a ton of teams. It's just so historic. Franklin Field is so historic. There is a lot going on there. I wanted to be part of that."
Chloe is the daughter of Carole and Jeff Hassman.
