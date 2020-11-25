FRISCO – Coppell had the one of the top teams in the nation on the ropes.
The Cowgirls matched point for point with Prosper, ranked No. 21 by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, during the first two sets to take a commanding 2-0 set advantage.
But, Prosper, the District 5-6A regular-season champion, found the desperation that it needed to rally to win the final three sets and pull out a 3-2 win (21-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16, 15-5), ending Coppell’s season in the bi-district round of the Class 6A playoffs at Frisco Heritage High School on Nov. 20.
Texas Tech and senior middle blocker Madison Gilliland put it all on the line in her final game in a Cowgirl uniform, recording a whopping 20 kills to go along with five blocks, one service ace and nine digs. She finished her four-year varsity career with 1,400 kills, 465 blocks in 442 sets and 316 digs.
Gilliland was one of three seniors that will be lost to graduation. Setter Mari Taira totaled 15 digs and 19 assists in her final time taking to the court for Coppell. Outside hitter Grace Bass also received playing time this season for the Cowgirls.
Coppell sophomores Skye La Mendola, Reagan Engler and Taylor Young played key roles this season, showing how bright the future is for the Cowgirl volleyball program. La Mendola tallied 10 kills and three blocks in the loss to Prosper while Engler had eight kills and two blocks. Young set up the offense, dishing out a team-high 20 assists.
Juniors Beca Centeno, Haley Holz and Megan Lee led Coppell’s defensive efforts against Prosper. Centeno paced the Cowgirls with a team-high 22 digs. Holz dug out 18 balls. Lee contributed 17 digs.
Coppell finished its season with a record of 14-12 and placed fourth in 6-6A.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.