ADDISON – Time was the enemy of the Coppell boys basketball team.
Trailing by 13 points to Lake Highlands with less than five minutes left in Thursday’s Region 1-6A area championship, Coppell was in desperate need of a spark. The Cowboys got it from their defense.
Using a full-court press, Coppell turned over Lake Highlands six times in the fourth quarter, setting up the Cowboys with final shot attempt and a chance to not only send the game into overtime but to extend their season.
With 12.9 seconds left, Coppell junior Nazir Brown inbounded the ball to junior Devank Rane, who handed off to junior Ryan Agarwal. Agarwal took two dribbles backwards and launched a 3-pointer, but the ball bounced off the rim. Junior Anthony Black secured the offensive rebound and passed to Agarwal, but could not get off a shot before the buzzer sounded.
Lake Highlands celebrated a 53-50 victory near center court inside Loos Fieldhouse, ending Coppell’s (19-4) season in the second round of the playoffs. The Wildcats advance to face Dallas Jesuit in the regional quarterfinals. Jesuit upset Class 6A’s No. 8 McKinney, 64-60, on Thursday.
“I’d like to be able to play that way a lot more of the game,” said Clint Schnell, Coppell head coach. “We need more depth to be able to do it. I wish I would have done it sooner. But, the guys never quit. They’ve played tough games all year in a tough district, so I knew that we had it in us to fight back and give ourselves a chance to win it at the end.”
Playing Lake Highlands for the second time this season, Coppell again had to contend with a height disadvantage, much like it did in a 79-73 loss to the Wildcats on Dec. 4. Lake Highlands has five players that stand at least 6-foot-5 compared to only two for the Cowboys.
That size differential was noticeable in the early going. Lake Highlands shot the ball well and, defensively, made it tough for Coppell to finish at the rim. Wildcat freshman guard Tre Johnson buried a jump shot in the closing moments to give Lake Highlands a 19-15 lead after one quarter.
“They did have a size advantage on us inside,” Schnell said. “Tim O’Hearn fights like crazy for us, but he’s only 6-3. Credit to them. They got inside and forced us to help and they found the open guy inside and our rotations weren’t there in time.”
Then, Coppell, No. 22 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 6A state poll, shored up its efforts on the boards, receiving significant contributions from Agarwal, Black and O’Hearn in that statistical category. O’Hearn had just five points, but fought hard for rebounds while defending taller players near the basket.
It was a formula that helped the Cowboys to limit the Wildcats to just eight points in the second quarter.
Black also was a factor on offense, scoring seven of his game-high 20 points in the frame – including a pair of 3-pointers – as Coppell rallied to forge a 27-27 halftime tie.
Agarwal was just as important to the Cowboys on Thursday. He played a vital role in Coppell’s comeback bid, finishing a one-handed dunk in the third quarter, before adding six more points in the fourth quarter. For the game, he had 15 points.
But, the Wildcats had the final say.
Lake Highlands got a putback from 6-6 junior forward Adam Lopez as time expired in the third quarter to give the Wildcats a 40-37 lead, then opened the fourth quarter on an 11-1 run before surviving one final rally by Coppell.
Schnell praised his players postgame for all of the adversity that they had to work through this season – multiple shutdowns due to COVID-19 concerns within their program as well as a winter storm just before the start of the playoffs – to earn a share of the District 6-6A title and a berth in the area championship.
“Their perseverance to overcome adversity is outstanding,” he said. “For young adults their age, learning how to deal with stuff that is out of their control, that shuts down practice for a week to 10 days, to have to come back and get one or two practices and have to play another game, that’s phenomenal. It makes me happy as a coach because these are men with character.”
