GRAND PRAIRIE – On its way to capturing its first state championship last year, one of the few bumps in the road that the Hebron girls golf team had was losing by 10 strokes to Coppell in the Region 1-6A tournament.
But revenge was quite sweet for the Lady Hawks at Tangle Ridge Golf Course on Thursday.
Paced by five golfers who shot 155 or better, Hebron withstood a huge challenge from runner-up Southlake Carroll to win the regional tournament with a two-day total of 600. The Lady Dragons shot 613 to finish as the event runner-up.
Coppell also qualified its entire team for the state tournament for the second year in a row after placing third with a 632.
“I think it was a lot of motivation for the girls,” said Jeff Fields, Hebron head coach. “It kind of motivated them last year for the next part. That’s what we’ve said all year. We want to win every tournament that we go to. This was the next one. The next one is the state tournament, which will be exciting for us.”
Hebron’s balance served the Lady Hawks well.
Symran Shah led the way, placing fourth in the individual standings with scores of 76 and 73 for a 36-hole score of 149. One stroke behind her was Estelle Seon, who tied for fifth with a score of 150. Morgan Horrell shot 77 on Wednesday and 75 on Thursday for a two-day total of 152, good for seventh.
Stalee Fields and Samantha Straight also cracked the top 10, with each golfer carding a 155.
The scores that Fields and Straight posted played a big role in allowing Hebron to hold off Carroll for the team title. Lady Dragon Makayla Tyrrell won the individual title, carding a two-day score of 139. And while Carroll’s Nos. 2 and 3 scorers, Ashley Kim and Morgan Becker, both shot 157, their next two top scorers both carded 160.
“Very huge,” Fields said. “That’s why we are a team. We had a freshman that shot really well (Wednesday). She struggled a little bit today and someone else picked her up. When you have that many good ones there, it really helps.”
Coppell, like Hebron, rode a strong second-day performance to punch its ticket for the Class 6A state tournament next month in Georgetown.
The Cowgirls held a slim six-stroke lead over District 5-6A champion Allen for third place coming into Thursday. And only the top three teams and top three individuals from a non-qualifying team advance to state.
But Coppell found its groove Thursday despite playing in windy conditions, out-pacing Allen by 17 strokes to secure the last state berth out of Region I.
Kirstin Angosta, who has been a force in just her first season with Coppell after transferring from Bishop Gorman (Nev.), rode a first-day 75 on her way to finishing with a two-day total score of 154. She placed eighth overall.
Two strokes behind Angosta was Mia Gaboriau. She tied for 11th with a 156, shooting identical scores of 78 on both days. Lauren Rios bounced back after a tough first-day round of 84 on the course, shooting 75 on Thursday to finish with an overall score of 159, which was good for a two-way tie for 16th. Rylie Allison shot 84 and 79 for a 163, finishing in a tie for 23rd.
A total of three schools from 6-6A will have representation at the state tournament.
Marcus’ Kamri Gabel was one of three golfers from a non-qualifying team to advance out of the Region I-6A tournament. The Lady Marauder senior turned in a solid two days of golf in Grand Prairie, shooting 76 on Wednesday and 74 on Thursday for a two-day total of 150. She finished in a two-way tie for fifth.
Allen took home fourth place out of 16 teams with a 655. Abigail Inocian carded a two-day total of 161 to lead the efforts for the Lady Eagles.
Prosper’s Sydney Kincade tied for 13th with scores of 81 and 76 for a 36-hole score of 157.
Plano’s Torri Leung shot 88 and 85 for a two-day total of 173, tying with El Paso Coronado’s Katelyn Stubbs for 43rd overall.
