COPPELL – Coppell head football coach Mike DeWitt admitted there were a couple of days this past week when he looked at the “what-if” scenarios for his Cowboys to get into the playoffs had they lost to Flower Mound on Friday night.
But, then he changed the tune of the conversation to “we just have to worry about ourselves.”
That, they did.
And because the Cowboys blocked out all of the outside noise, they are back in the playoffs after missing out on the postseason last year for the first time since 2011.
Coppell senior running back Jason Ngwu rushed for 275 yards and three touchdowns while the Cowboy defense put the clamps on Flower Mound’s offense in the second half to coast to a 51-28 victory against the Jaguars at Buddy Echols Field.
Coppell (6-3) will play Denton Guyer at 1 p.m. Dec. 12 in a Class 6A Division II bi-district game at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. Flower Mound finished its season at 4-6 -- a year after winning its first playoff game in program history.
“I’m so proud of our kids,” DeWitt said. “I’m so proud of our coaches. Overall, it was just a phenomenal job. I thought in the second half, our kids played with so much more passion and heart. I’m really proud of them.”
DeWitt credited his defense for clamping down in the second half after Flower Mound junior quarterback Nick Evers had the Cowboys on their heels in the first half. Evers had 264 passing yards and three touchdown passes at the half, two by junior Cade Edlein.
Edlein had a 12-yarder to give Flower Mound a 7-0 lead with 8:18 left in the first quarter.
Edlein had four pass receptions for 88 yards. Jaguars senior wide-out Isaac Carpenter used his speed to haul in six passes for 149 yards with a touchdowns. Evers finished 16-of-28 for 294 yards.
But, in the second half, Evers threw for just 30 yards.
“We didn’t change anything,” DeWitt said. “We said at the end of the day, it’s about tackling, it’s about covering people. It’s the mindset of ‘I want it more than they do’ and playing for each other. Up front, we challenged those guys to being able to run the football. We did a great job.”
Coppell senior defensive back Canon Peters, who had an interception and returned a blocked punt 15 yards in the third quarter, attributed the fight that the Cowboys put forth on that side of the ball in the second half to a different reason.
“We had the first-half jitters,” he said. “We weren’t settled in. Coach (DeWitt) gave a halftime speech and got the defense all riled up. We went out in the second half and didn’t allow any points until the end.”
Ngwu fought for every yard that he earned Friday and some of those gains came as a result of his determination to shed a missed tackle. He rushed for two straight touchdowns in the second quarter – runs of 12 and 44 yards – for a 28-14 Coppell lead after Carpenter caught a 73-yard pass that went for a score to tie the score at 14-14 with 9:58 left in the first half.
Ngwu credited Coppell’s offensive line for his big game. The Cowboys rushed for 383 yards. Sophomore Michael Rodriguez contributed 72 yards on six carries with a touchdown.
“It was beautiful,” he said. “It was my dream come true. I love my linemen. They really made my whole game today. All of the thanks to them.”
Evers brought Flower Mound to within 28-21 after he completed a 29-yard touchdown pass to Edlein with 2:20 left until halftime.
But the second half was all Coppell. The Cowboys scored on each of their first four possessions to take control and also added a special teams touchdown on a blocked punt that Peters returned 15 yards on the scoop-and-score to give Coppell a 44-21 lead with 2:19 left in the third quarter.
Flower Mound finally broke through in the second half on a 26-yard pass from back-up quarterback Luke Clayton to Jack Wells, but it was too little, too late.
