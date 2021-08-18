Six days after the United States Women’s National Team earned their first Olympic gold medal in volleyball, Coppell alum Chiaka Ogbogu was greeted with a hero’s welcome in the city where she attended high school.
Wearing a dress that donned the colors of the United States flag, Ogbogu waved to the more than 100 families and fans that lined the streets of Coppell to get a glimpse of the Olympic champion. The Coppell high school band and drill team performed as she sat in the back seat of a moving white BMW convertible.
"We've never had an Olympic gold medalist in Coppell," said Brianna Hinojosa-Smith, Coppell mayor pro tem.
That was until the U.S. swept longtime rival Brazil, 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 21-15) in the gold medal match in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at Ariake Arena on Aug. 8.
The Aug. 14 ceremony honoring Ogbogu continued inside Coppell Sports Arena.
At the top of the rafters on the south end of the arena are banners of the 2011 and 2012 Class 5A state championship teams on which Ogbogu was a key contributor. Nine years later, she is still grateful for all of the fans from Coppell that have supported her through high school, her playing days with the Texas Longhorns and as a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team since 2018.
"I know that you have a lot more important things to do on a Saturday, but thank you for coming out," Ogbogu said. "I am incredibly overwhelmed. I would have never thought that I would have lived out the dream to be an Olympic gold medalist. I would have not been here without all of you in this room today. I just have so much love for this city. Thank you for everything."
The ceremony started with the high school band playing the school’s fight song. Fans rose from their seats and clapped.
Surrounded by players on the 2021 Coppell volleyball team, Coppell High School Principal Laura Springer followed with opening remarks at center court.
“What a great town that we live in – a town that loves our school system, that loves what we do here and a town that loves our athletes,” Springer said.
Coppell ISD Superintendent Brad Hunt was the principal for two of the four years that Ogbogu attended CHS.
“I have enjoyed watching her play,” Hunt said. “She is just as good inside as she is outside. She is truly an All-American. Last night, some of my friends were eating at Anamia’s and they were texting me, ‘Brad, she is here.’ First of all, she is a good Coppell girl. She came and ate at Anamia’s.”
Coppell city council members Hinojosa-Smith, Mark Hill, Biju Matthew and Kevin Nevels presented Ogbogu with a key to the city as well as a proclamation to declare that day as Chiaka Ogbogu Day.
“Chiaka has devoted an incomparable number of hours to practicing volleyball and so much personal sacrifice to where only the top athletes on earth are chosen to represent their home countries in this worldwide event with the hopes of representing their country,” Hinojosa-Smith said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.