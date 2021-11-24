Having fully recovered from an ACL injury that he suffered the week after spring break and had to get surgically repaired in April, Coppell senior Naz Brown put everyone on notice Tuesday with a last-second shot that has gone viral on social media.
Brown corralled a defensive rebound and then heaved an 85-foot dart that found nothing but net as time expired to lift Coppell to a thrilling 66-63 home win over Denton Guyer. Players on the Coppell bench rushed the court to mob Brown, all while head coach Clint Schnell raised his hands in the air as he walked onto the playing surface.
“I saw a miracle,” Schnell said. “I told Naz after, ‘I think that we can stay up here the rest of the week and I don’t think that you can do that again.’ One in a million.”
Schnell said that Brown’s game-winner deserves to be on ESPN’s top-10 list for plays of the day.
“It wouldn’t shock me,” Schnell said. “It deserves to. Bleacher Report or something. I’ve seen a few tweets from people that have included SportsCenter in it. So, it wouldn’t shock me.”
Brown finished with 17 points for state-ranked Coppell, No. 12 in the Class 6A state poll.
“I think that’s big to him,” Schnell said. “I think it’s something the whole team needed. Coming off a long tournament weekend and playing some top teams and getting a little bit of a good feeling going into the long week is a very good thing for us. I’d like a more comfortable win, but a win is a win.”
And while Brown entered Coppell sports lore with his long-range shot, Guyer had a chance to make a go-ahead layup just second before. But as a Wildcat player drove to the basket, Coppell senior Ryan Agarwal hustled to get into position and forced an errant attempt.
“We talk a lot in practice about transition situations, protect the rim and make them have to make a play and not allow an easy one,” Schnell said. “Ryan did his job there. He got back and forced that kid to make a tough play. Fortunately for us, it didn’t go their way.”
Agarwal stood out on both ends of the court, finishing with a team-high 24 points. Coppell also received a big lift from senior guard Devank Rane, who scored 21 points in the victory.
“He had been kind of in a little bit of a shooting slump and got going tonight both on a couple of inside plays and some outside shots,” Schnell said of Rane. “Hopefully that will get him going.”
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Coppell (4-4).
The Cowboys lost 53-47 to Houston Strake Jesuit on Monday. Brown and Rane each had 11 points, followed by eight from Agarwal.
Coppell was the runner-up in the Coppell Tip-Off Classic, losing to No. 11 Austin Westlake 53-47 in the first-place game. Brown and Agarwal powered the Cowboy offense with 16 points and 15 points, respectively.
Coppell will return to the court Nov. 30 for a 7:30 p.m. home game against Woodrow Wilson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.