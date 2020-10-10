DALLAS – A microcosm of this unprecedented Texas high school football season presented itself Friday at Highlander Stadium: Class 6A power Coppell, kicking off its third game of the season, against prestigious Highland Park – playing its first game of 2020.
And what had the makings of a blowout early turned into a competitive, one-score affair in the fourth quarter.
An Anthony Black touchdown grab with two minutes remaining brought Coppell within six, but Highland Park recovered an onside kick attempt and ran out the clock on its ensuing possession to win a big-time Metroplex showdown, 42-36, over the Cowboys.
Finding themselves down by only six was an unexpected twist after the way the game started for the Cowboys.
Coppell was staring down a 21-2 deficit after Highland Park scored its third touchdown of the game before the 11-minute mark of the second quarter. The Cowboys fought back, but couldn’t stop the Highland Park offense in a game that came down to a fourth-down scramble by Scots quarterback Brayden Schager with 30 seconds remaining.
Schager took the direct snap on fourth-and-one and burst through the Coppell defensive line for the game-deciding first down. Coppell had zero timeouts left, and the clock ran to zero.
“I praised our guys’ second-half effort, but our first-half performance was awful, and that’s on me,” said Mike DeWitt, Coppell head coach. “They whipped our tail in the first half, to be honest with you. We couldn’t run the football, we couldn’t protect, and we couldn’t do anything. But in the second half, we were fired up and came out and played well.”
Coppell had a chance to cut its deficit to nine points at the end of the third quarter before eventually punting back to Highland Park. The Scots then scored a touchdown to expand its lead to 20 with 10 minutes remaining in the game.
Cowboy senior quarterback Ryan Walker was under duress all evening, but still threw for 310 yards and five touchdowns. Despite some gaudy numbers, Highland Park’s secondary contained Coppell’s three big-time wide receivers: K.J. Liggins, Black, and D.J. Kiselak. Walker’s legs, however, provided a spark for the Cowboys - the signal caller rushed for 56 yards by game’s end.
By halftime, Highland Park had extended its lead to 27-8.
“I’ll own it,” DeWitt said. “We can’t start games like that. We weren’t ready to play. But we’ve got a good football team - it’s encouraging that we crawled back into it after playing like that early.”
It was a memorable, albeit sloppy, opening quarter on both sides.
On Highland Park’s first play of the game, Schager launched a flea-flicker pass into double coverage, leading to an easy interception by Coppell senior Zach Stricker. However, Coppell lost yards on the ensuing offensive series, and placeholder D.J. Kiselak bobbled the snap on a would-be field goal attempt. Kiselak fell on the ball, and Highland Park regained possession on their own 35 yard line.
Back-to-back pre-snap penalties threatened to stall the drive, but Schager found Crockett Corwin open on a slant route in the middle of the field on fourth down, and Corwin ran for a 21-yard touchdown to open the scoring.
Highland Park’s Ford Frazer caught a 40-yard pass on the Scots next offensive possession, setting up their second touchdown - a one-yard sneak by Schager. But on the extra point attempt, Coppell’s Anthony Black blocked the kick and took it 90 yards for a two-point score.
Highland Park outgained Coppell 160-12 in the first quarter.
Walker’s best play of the game came before right halftime, when he scrambled to his left and hit running back Dylan Nelson, who had flared off his blocking assignment and sprinted past the cornerback down the sideline. Walked laid the pass in perfectly, and Nelson sprinted 40 yards for a touchdown.
Coppell cut the lead to 12 in the third quarter with a Walker touchdown pass to Liggins. The Cowboy defense then appeared to stop Highland Park on the Scots’ ensuing possession, but an offsides penalty on fourth down kept the Highland Park offense on the field. The Scots would add to their lead later on the same drive with a Tristan Reed touchdown run, making the score 35-15 after a two-point conversion.
Walker identified one-on-one coverage on Black midway through the fourth quarter and dropped in a perfect 20-yard pass to cut Highland Park’s lead to 42-29.
For the Cowboys, Liggins had nine catches for 112 yards and a touchdown. Running back Jason Ngwu gained 55 yards on 23 carries. Black finished with 11 catches and three touchdowns, including the final score of the game.
Coppell picked off Schager twice and recovered two Highland Park fumbles.
