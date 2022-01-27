History was made by the state-ranked Coppell girls basketball team on Tuesday.
Coppell defeated Flower Mound Marcus 78-32 to earn its 31st win, tying the school record for most wins in a season, which was set by the 1989-90 team. The Cowgirls (31-1 overall, 9-1 District 6-6A), ranked No. 4 in the latest UIL Class 6A state poll, will attempt to break the record Friday at Hebron.
Tuesday's game was never in doubt.
Coppell stormed out to a 32-8 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
Senior forward India Howard, who was recognized on Tuesday for scoring 1,000 career points, scored a game-high 28 points as she nearly outscored Marcus by herself.
Ella Spiller and Atia Medenica also reached double figures, scoring 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.