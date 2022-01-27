India Howard COP

Coppell senior India Howard was recognized on Tuesday for scoring 1,000 career points.

 Photo courtesy of Coppell ISD

History was made by the state-ranked Coppell girls basketball team on Tuesday.

Coppell defeated Flower Mound Marcus 78-32 to earn its 31st win, tying the school record for most wins in a season, which was set by the 1989-90 team. The Cowgirls (31-1 overall, 9-1 District 6-6A), ranked No. 4 in the latest UIL Class 6A state poll, will attempt to break the record Friday at Hebron.

Tuesday's game was never in doubt.

Coppell stormed out to a 32-8 first-quarter lead and never looked back.

Senior forward India Howard, who was recognized on Tuesday for scoring 1,000 career points, scored a game-high 28 points as she nearly outscored Marcus by herself.

Ella Spiller and Atia Medenica also reached double figures, scoring 14 and 12 points, respectively.

