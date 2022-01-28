Friday night was one of celebration for the Coppell boys and girls basketball teams – especially for the state-ranked Cowgirls.
The No. 4-ranked team in Class 6A defeated Hebron 53-39 to earn their 32nd win of the 2021-22 season and set a school record for most wins in a season, which was previously held by the 1989-90 team. Coppell improved to 32-1 overall and 10-1 in District 6-6A.
Coppell started fast and never looked back. The Cowgirls started on a 21-9 first-quarter lead, later extending its lead to 35-19 at halftime and 49-31 at the end of the third quarter.
Junior Jules LaMendola led all scorers with 25 points, followed by 11 points from senior India Howard. Junior Waverly Hassman scored nine points in her first game back from injury in more than a month.
As for the Coppell boys, they bounced back from a tough 60-49 loss to Marcus on Tuesday with a 50-47 road win at Hebron on Friday.
The Cowboys improved to 18-12 overall and 5-4 in district.
Senior Nazir Brown provided the offensive spark for Coppell, finishing with a game-high 21 points. Arhan Lapsiwala and Devank Rane had nine points apiece.
An 18-12 second-quarter run by Coppell proved to be the difference.
Both Coppell teams are back in action Tuesday against Lewisville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.