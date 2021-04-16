It took a few innings for the Coppell softball team’s offense to get on track Tuesday.
But once the Cowgirls found their rhythm, they put the hammer on Plano East. Juniors Adrianna Erichsen and ElleBelle Zimmerman and senior Reagan Stange tallied three hits apiece, leading Coppell to an 11-1, run-rule win in five innings.
East opened the scoring. Senior Kelsey Keierleber tripled to lead off the second inning and later scored on a passed ball to give the Lady Panthers a 1-0 lead.
Coppell (15-7 overall, 6-6 district) started to hack away in the third inning. Erichsen started the frame with a single and came around to score on an RBI single by Zimmerman.
The Cowgirls did most of their damage with two outs – each of Coppell’s next eight runs came in that situation.
Zimmerman scored on a passed ball and Stange doubled to center field to increase the Cowgirl advantage to 3-1.
Coppell blew the game wide open in the fourth. After a strikeout and a pop fly to commence the frame, Erichsen and Sydney Ingle, who returned to the lineup last week after missing nearly a month with an injury, hit back-to-back singles and both Cowgirls came around to score on an RBI double by Zimmerman for a 5-1 lead.
The hit parade continued. The Cowgirls generated six consecutive hits before East could record the third out of the inning. Stange tripled in a run before junior Katherine Miller capped off the big inning for Coppell with an RBI single to give the squad a 9-1 lead.
Adelyn Wilson, a senior, hit an inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning.
Miller picked up the victory on the mound. She allowed one run on six hits with three strikeouts.
