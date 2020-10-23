With second place in District 6-6A on the line as well as a home match in the bi-district round of the Class 6A postseason for team tennis, Coppell made sure that it wouldn’t have to leave the comfort of Coppell Tennis Center.
Sparked by a resounding effort in doubles play, Coppell cruised to a 14-5 win over Flower Mound on Tuesday afternoon. Coppell, ranked No. 11 in Class 6A by the Texas Tennis Coaches Association, finished district play at 6-1 with its lone loss coming to Plano West, last year’s state runner-up. Coppell will host either McKinney Boyd or Prosper next Monday for bi-district.
Doubles play set the tone for a big afternoon for Coppell, which won six of the seven matches. That gave Coppell a comfortable 6-1 lead heading into singles. Coppell didn’t let its foot off the gas during the second half of Tuesday’s competition, winning eight of the 12 matches in singles.
“I felt like we played some of the best doubles we have played all year,” said Rich Foster, Coppell head tennis coach. “That set the tone for the match and allowed us to play loose in singles with a 6-1 lead. Lakshana Parasuraman did a tremendous job after a little time on the injured reserve list. She fought through pain and she and her partner, Nandini Thallapareddy, pulled out a tight match at line 1 doubles.”
At No. 1 girls doubles, the duo of Parasuraman and Thallapareddy gutted out a 2-1 win (6-4, 4-6, 10-5) over Mara Strohl and Divya Phahlak. At No. 2 doubles, Rishita Uppuluri and Riya Reddy cruised to a 2-0 victory (6-3, 6-4).
Coppell dominated in mixed doubles. Arjun Arunachalam and Lindsay Patton won 2-0 (6-1, 6-0).
It was a clean sweep for the Cowboy men in boys’ doubles. Matthew Abbey and Vinay Patel won 2-0 (6-2, 6-4) at No. 1 doubles. Kunal Seetha and Austin Gregory also picked up a two-set sweep (6-1, 6-2). Cason Cole and Arthava Nijasure didn’t allow a point as they cruised to a pair of 6-0 wins.
Flower Mound’s lone win in doubles came at the girls’ No. 3 line where Hailey Brehm and Lana Kim won 2-0 (6-3, 6-2) over Coppell’s Samantha Freeman and Gabrielle Tian.
Coppell won all six matches in boys singles. Abbey won at the No. 1 line after his Flower Mound opponent withdrew in the first set as did Patel at No. 3 singles. Seetha (No. 2 singles), Nijasure (No. 4), Arunachalam (No. 5) and Cole (No. 6) all won in straight sets.
Flower Mound, No. 16 in 6A by TTCA, won four of the six matches in girls’ singles. Lauren Peck cruised to a 4-1, 4-0 win at No. 2 singles. Kim rallied from a five-point loss in the first set to win the No. 4 line in dramatic fashion, 1-6, 6-4, 10-8. Brehm dominated to a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 5 singles. Divya Phalak fended off a tough challenge from Coppell’s Isabelle Beach to win 7-5, 6-0 at the No. 6 position.
Coppell did pick up victories from Patton (4-0, 4-0) at No. 1 singles and from Thallapareddy (4-2, 4-1) at No. 3 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.