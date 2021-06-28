Area athletes were recently recognized for their hard work in the classroom by both the Texas High School Coaches Association and the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
Lake Dallas alum Gracie Dover was named to the TGCA’s all-state team. Dover batted .320, hit three home runs, had 17 RBIs and scored 19 runs. A designated player, she earned a spot on the 6-5A all-district second team.
Fellow Lake Dallas alum Kelsi Vonnahme garnered all-state honorable mention by the THSCA. She was a regional qualifier in both the 300-meter hurdles and the long jump.
Coppell had 11 student-athletes earn academic all-state honors by the THSCA.
From Coppell’s track and field team, Chloe Hassman, Emma Sherrer landed on the first team. Rith Bhattacharyya was named to the second team. Reese Pokluda, Natalie Fleming, Morgan Colon, Merit Deppe and Veronica Turner earned honorable-mention selections.
From the Cowgirls’ softball team, Sydney Ingle earned a nod on the first team, and Anabelle Sigman and Michaella Baker both garnered honorable mention.
Student-athletes are nominated by their respective head coaches — nominations that are then sent to the THSCA for review. In order to be nominated for academic all-state, a student must be either an athlete, trainer or manager in good standing with his or her team, of good moral character, a high school senior and have an overall GPA of 92 or above.
Nominees are graded out on the award’s criteria and, if they score high enough, are placed on either the elite, first or second teams, or honorable mention.
