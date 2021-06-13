After the pandemic cut short the 2020 season for the Coppell softball team, the Cowgirls got off to a hot start in 2021 and went on to finish this season with a record of 16-8.
Coppell was rewarded for its play on the field as a total of seven Cowgirls landed on the 6-6A all-district team, as voted on by the other head coaches in the league.
Junior center fielder Adrianna Erichsen provided a great source of all-around play for Coppell, and for her efforts, was named to the all-district first team. She led the team in batting average (.457) to go along with two triples, seven RBIs and 10 stolen bases, while committing zero errors.
Senior catcher Dafne Mercado was also named to the first team. She posted 11 RBIs, two home runs, three doubles and a .988 fielding percentage in her final season donning a Cowgirl uniform.
Junior pitcher Katherine Miller and junior shortstop/outfielder Elle-Belle Zimmerman were both selected to the second team. Miller hit .333, had four doubles and one home run while striking out 70 batters in 90 innings pitched. Zimmerman recorded a .375 batting average with eight RBIs and two stolen bases.
Senior third baseman Reagan Stange (.327 batting average, two stolen bases, home run), senior shortstop/outfielder Sydney Ingle (.360 batting average despite being injured for a portion of the season) and senior first baseman Michaella Baker (.268 batting average, home run, 12 RBIs) all garnered honorable mention selections.
Coppell was also recognized for their work in the classroom.
Junior Rayne Bossier, junior Bri Knowlton, Baker, sophomore Medleigh Danchak, Erichsen, sophomore Emily Fischetti, Ingle, Miller, senior Anabelle Sigman, sophomore Trinity Larson, junior Emma Thurman and sophomore Amolika Kondapalli were named academic all-district.
