When Coppell faced Euless Trinity for the first time this season Aug. 27, the Cowgirls fended off a great challenge from the Trojans in the first set, on their way to winning the match in three sets.
The same two teams met Tuesday. But this time around, Coppell had a little easier time with Trinity. The Cowgirls got off to a fast start, and though the Trojans showed a lot of fight in the second set, Coppell eventually won the match in three sets by a score of 3-0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-10).
Coppell improved to 20-1 with the victory.
Junior Skye LaMendola registered 14 kills to pace a balanced offensive attack for the Cowgirls. She was one of seven Coppell players to record at least one kill. Senior Abby Hendricks tallied nine kills. Junior Allie Stricker finished with seven kills. Daki Kahungu, also a junior, added five kills of her own.
Junior Taylor Young set up the offense well, dishing out 31 assists and adding 11 digs. Junior Karissa Cameron contributed nine digs.
Senior libero Beca Centeno had another solid outing on the back row for Coppell. She notched a team-high 19 digs, to go along with three services aces and one kill.
The victory comes three days after Coppell captured first place in the Arlington Showcase Invite – the second tournament won by the Cowgirls this season, with their other victory coming at the Texan Showcase.
Stricker was named MVP of the Arlington Showcase. Stricker finished the tournament as well as a match earlier that week against Lebanon Trail with 38 kills, 11 aces and a .418 hitting average. Centeno was named to the all-tournament team.
Coppell won all four matches in the two-day tournament in Arlington and didn’t lose a set along the way. The Cowgirls beat Euless Trinity 3-0 (28-26, 25-17, 25-17) and Fort Worth All-Saints 3-0 (25-22, 25-12, 25-20) on Aug. 27 and El Paso Coronado 3-0 (25-20, 27-25, 25-18) and Mansfield Legacy 3-0 (25-10, 25-22, 25-16) on Aug. 28.
In Coppell’s last match of the tournament against Legacy, Stricker and senior Aley Clent each tallied nine kills. Stricker also had seven aces. Hendricks and LaMendola each had eight kills. Holz tacked on five aces of her own.
Coppell was on the road Friday at Rockwall and will wrap up non-district play at home against Keller at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Cowgirls will battle Flower Mound (21-3) in the District 6-6A opener for both teams on Sept. 10 at Coppell Sports Arena.
