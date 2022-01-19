Just when Coppell junior Jules LaMendola has a big outing, she possesses the skill set to do even better things the next time she steps onto the court.
LaMendola was it again Tuesday, pouring in a game-high 39 points on 16-of-24 shooting from the field, plus 12 rebounds and four assists, for Class 6A’s No. 6-ranked Coppell in a 75-43 rout of No. 24 Plano.
“Jules is special,” said Ryan Murphy, Coppell head coach. “There is not much on the court she can't do. Against Plano she showed just how dynamic she is. She scored with the pull-up, attacking the rim, offensive rebounds, post up, and 4-for-5 from three. On top of all that she had 12 rebounds and led us in assists.
“Not everyone gets to coach someone as talented as her, but when you factor how bought in she is to our culture, how she represents Cowgirl basketball, she is special.”
Coppell senior forward India Howard was just as crucial for the Cowgirls on Tuesday. Howard had 20 points on 10-of-15 shooting, dominated on the glass with 14 rebounds and had five steals. But in the eyes of her coach, it was her defense on Plano star Salese Blow that impressed Murphy the most about her individual performance. Blow finished with 20 points, but she was held to 5-of-14 shooting with eight of her points coming from the free-throw line.
“We felt like she was Plano's entire offense and India made her inefficient all night,” Murphy said. “Her energy really set the tone for us. India and Jules have carried us all year and [Tuesday] was no exception.”
But for as well as Coppell’s defense played the entire night, the Cowgirls were locked in a close game with the Lady Wildcats in the first half. Coppell led 15-11 at the end of the first quarter and 31-26 at halftime. The Cowgirls adjusted at the half and went on to outscore the visitors 44-17 in the second half, turning a close game into a rout.
“I thought our ball movement was great most of the night,” Murphy said. “It allowed us to attack closeouts and play with an advantage on many possessions. Defensively, I felt like we were disciplined, but we needed to do a better job rebounding. I thought our second-half execution was outstanding and that's when we pulled away.”
It was the second straight win for Coppell (29-1 overall, 7-1 District 6-6A) after suffering its first loss of the season against No. 4 Plano East, 42-37, on Jan. 11.
On Jan. 14, the Cowgirls rallied from an early deficit for a 49-40 win against Flower Mound. LaMendola poured in a game-high 22 points, followed by nine each from Howard, Potter and Ella Spiller.
“I think the East loss refocused us on being more disciplined and consistent with our fundamentals,” Murphy said. “Winning hides sins and losing exposes them. We needed that and our focus has been excellent the past week.
“The girls' response has been that of a mature team. One loss is not the end of the world, but we have things we have to fix immediately. And they've gone to work fixing it.”
