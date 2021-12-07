Having seen Plano junior Salese Blow score four points in the last minute of the first half to cut what had been a five-point deficit to one, Coppell senior India Howard used a boxing reference to describe how the Cowgirls were going to respond during the third quarter of Tuesday’s 6-6A opener.
“We’ve got to punch them in the mouth,” she said.
And punch – metaphorically – the Cowgirls did just that.
Jules LaMendola found Waverly Hassman cutting to the basket and Hassman made a layup to cap off an 8-0 run to commence the third quarter for the Cowgirls.
Although the Lady Cats made one late push, the damage had already been done. Coppell outscored Plano 38-27 in the second half to earn a 60-48 win.
“In the beginning, we were playing hard, but very undisciplined,” Howard said. “In the second half, we played hard, but way more disciplined. That’s what gave us that big jump.”
Howard was a big reason why Coppell picked up the win to improve to 17-0 on the season.
Howard led all scorers with 28 points and was dominant on the boards, all while given the assignment of covering Blow, who is Plano's top offensive threat.
Blow led Plano with 14 points, and her defense as well as that of her team helped to keep the Lady Wildcats afloat in the first half.
The first half was a physical affair with both teams using scrappy defense to keep the game low scoring. The teams combined for 18 turnovers, 12 by the Cowgirls. The Lady Wildcats led three different times during the first two quarters of play, gaining their final lead of the game at 12-11 on a jump shot by Macey Borland.
Coppell appeared to regain the momentum late in the second quarter.
Howard got to the free-throw line six times during the first half and also buried a 3-pointer that gave Coppell a 22-17 lead with 1:07 left in the second quarter. But Blow scored the game’s next four points, including a steal and subsequent layup to trim Plano’s deficit to 22-21.
“At the half, we knew that it was going to be a battle,” said Kelly Stallings, Plano head coach. “District play is a lot different than preseason. It’s a lot more physical, a lot more intense. I thought that we had bounced back from a slow start going into the half. That third quarter was going to be pivotal as far as momentum. They just came out more physical than us.”
Plano (12-3) also hurt itself at the foul line, going 1-of-6 at the charity stripe in the third quarter and 7-of-16 overall in the game.
Howard picked right up where she had left off the half, scoring six points in the third frame. And she also received plenty of help from her teammates.
Allyssa Potter made a corner 3 as part of an early 8-0 run to start the quarter and made another 3 just 22 seconds in the fourth quarter, which gave Coppell a 44-32 lead. She finished with nine points.
LaMendola finished with 11 points, but it was on the defensive end where she made her mark in the fourth quarter.
LaMendola gained two big defensive rebounds in the final 3:45 of the game and also dove to the force to battle for a jump ball. The jump ball came two minutes after Blow missed a 3-pointer that would have cut Coppell’s lead to four points.
The win was huge for Coppell.
The Cowgirls lost seven of their first eight games to start 6-6A play last season, on their way to finishing 5-9 in district play. But Howard said this year was going to be different for Coppell -- a team that returns seven players with proven experience.
“We’re a whole new team from last year,” she said. “I know that I’ve gotten a lot better. I know that my teammates have gotten a lot better. I want people to respect us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.