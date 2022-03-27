Coppell head baseball coach Ryan Howard earned the 100th win of his coaching career on March 16.
It was due in part to a stellar pitching performance by junior TJ Pompey.
Last year, the Coppell baseball team didn’t need Pompey to pitch a lot of innings.
With Chayton Krauss, Tim Malone and Will Rodman anchoring one of the Dallas area’s best starting pitching rotations, Pompey (Texas Tech pledge) spent most of last year at his natural position of shortstop.
But with Krauss, Malone and Rodman having graduated last spring, Pompey knew coming into this season that he was going to be counted on to increase his work load on the mound. And it’s something that Pompey has accepted with open arms.
The future Red Raider tossed six scoreless innings with five strikeouts and also went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead Coppell to a 5-0 win over District 6-6A rival Plano at Cowboy Field.
“I knew that I had to get the job done when they left,” Pompey said. “I had to fill a big spot, but I knew that I had to throw strikes and let my defense help me.”
After the game, Coppell players and coaches posed for pictures behind home plate with a banner commemorating the milestone.
Howard is in his third season as Coppell head coach after a highly-successful three-year run at Lake Dallas, where he led the Falcons to the regional semifinals in 2019. He has mirrored that success at Coppell. Last year, the Cowboys made an appearance in a regional semifinal for the first time since 2016.
As for Pompey, he said that he got into a good rhythm after Plano’s Peyton Firgens swung at Pompey’s first offering of the ballgame. Sixteen of the 25 Wildcat batters that Pompey faced were called for a first-pitch strike. Pompey was highly efficient, needing just 86 pitches to get through six innings.
“He’s an elite arm,” Howard said of Pompey. “We were very fortunate to be able to use him at shortstop most of the time last year because of the pitching staff that we had. But we graduated a lot of good arms last year, and he stepped right up into the role of a district starter. The ball comes out of his arm easy and it is pretty effortless.”
It took a few innings for Coppell’s offense to get going. But, a three-run second was all the offense that the Cowboys needed on this night.
A lead-off single by Will Boylan in home half of the third inning got things started and later advanced to second base on an infield bunt single by Carter Fields. Two batters later, Andrew Nester found a hole in the right side of the infield and hit an RBI single to open the scoring. The Cowboys’ next batter, Andrew Schultz, brought in two more runs with a double, giving Coppell a 3-0 lead.
“We were just able to start manufacturing,” Howard said. “We got a bunt down that got the momentum going offensively for us. We had a couple of big two-out hits – Andrew Nester going the other way. He’s started the year off great for us. He’s leading the team in RBIs. We weren’t exactly flattening the baseball tonight, but we did what we had to do to get the runs in.”
Boylan entered for Pompey in the seventh and he dazzled on the mound, helping to complete the Cowboys’ shutout of the Wildcats. Boylan used a variety of pitches to strike out all three Wildcat batters that he faced.
The same two teams returned to the field two days later on March 18.
Coppell used a six-run top of the eighth to earn a 7-1 win over Plano.
For seven innings, it was a pitcher’s duel. Coppell’s Nester and Boylan combined to allow one run on five hits with five strikeouts. Plano’s Kyle Bade was just as sharp. He yielded one run on three hits with eight strikeouts over seven innings. But the Cowboys tagged Bade’s replacement, Jax Jordan, for six runs and four hits in the eighth inning.
Tanner Sever had an RBI single to send the game into extra innings.
An RBI bunt single by Bradley Castillo in the eighth inning put Coppell ahead for good.
Big innings have been the theme for the Cowboys this season.
On Tuesday, Coppell used a five-run bottom of the third to rally past Plano West, on its way to earning an eventual 8-5 win over the Wolves.
Schultz went 2 for 3 at the plate.
A two-run single by senior Walker Polk put Coppell ahead for good.
Boylan and Landry Fee combined to strike out 14 Wolves.
On Friday, the Cowboys completed the two-game sweep of West, earning a 7-1win to improve to 4-0 in district play.
Nester was brilliant on the mound, tossing a complete-game, five-hitter and didn’t allow an earned run.
Castillo, Fee and Fields each had two hits with Fields driving in a pair of runs.
