The theme that first-year Coppell head coach Libby Pacheco came up with for her team for this season is “All in.”
Regardless of the role that each player has on the court, Pacheco wants her players to play for each other and to fight for every ball that travels in their direction.
That fight was pretty evident Tuesday night.
Pacheco’s Cowgirls cruised to a 3-0 win (25-6, 25-6, 25-5) over Naaman Forest and later fought off a pesky Frisco Liberty squad to earn a 3-1 victory (25-22, 23-25, 25-11, 25-22) and give her the first two wins as Coppell’s head coach.
But for Pacheco, it all starts with her players.
“I think with the scrimmages and these two matches, the amount of growth that they have had has been amazing,” she said. “Sometimes this early in the season, all you need to do is to give them some reps and give them a chance to gel and start playing together. And that’s exactly what they have done. It’s been fun coaching them.”
Coppell (2-0) faced little resistance from Naaman.
It all started with good serving. The Cowgirls recorded almost as many service aces (15) as the total number of points that the Rangers scored in the entire match (17) – three each by seniors Beca Centeno and Haley Holz, and junior Morgan Chambless, two by junior Karissa Cameron and one each by junior Skye LaMendola, junior Taylor Young, sophomore Alena Traong and senior Meagan Lee.
Coppell started fast in each set against Naaman Forest, building sizeable leads early in each set. Senior right-side hitter Aley Clent swatted home a kill to give the Cowgirls a commanding 13-1 lead in the first set. Young blasted a kill of her own to put Coppell ahead 20-6 in the second set. Junior middle blocker Allie Stricker came up with a block at the end of the third set to polish off a three-game sweep for the Cowgirls.
The Cowgirls’ outside hitters came up with big swings. Senior right-side hitters Abby Hendricks, Aley Clent, Holz and ElleBelle Zimmerman came up in the clutch, especially in Coppell’s final match of the evening against Liberty.
Liberty took a 15-13 lead in the first set after a kill by sophomore MJ McCurdy. But Coppell got two kills and a block by Clent on each of the next three points to put the Cowgirls back in front. The Redhawks tied the score at 18 after a Cowgirl player hit the ball into the net. Hendricks hit the ball hard on the next point for a kill to restore momentum for Coppell.
In the second set, the Cowgirls appeared to be on their way to taking a 2-0 lead. The Cowgirls took a 21-17 lead after a Liberty player hit the ball out of bounds. However, the Redhawks capitalized on some errors by the Cowgirls with junior Campbell Peters burying a kill to complete the rally and tie the match at one game apiece.
“That was our challenge, that sometimes you have to let it go and learn from what you just did,” Pacheco said. “That third set, they dominated and just took care of business. We made a little bit of an adjustment defensively and it helped out.”
Coppell held a 9-5 lead in the third set. On the following point, LaMendola accidentally hit the ball hard off the side of the face of a Liberty player. That play certainly fired up the Cowgirls. Coppell outscored Liberty 16-6 to take a 2-1 advantage in the match.
Liberty was more determined in the fourth set. The Redhawks took a 7-4 lead after a Cowgirl player hit the ball in the net. But Coppell proceeded to find its rhythm, outscoring Liberty 21-14 the rest of the way. Junior Daki Kahungu notched a kill to polish off the victory.
“Everybody had some big plays, but we definitely have some hitters that just took care of the ball today,” Pacheco said. “Our right side did a great job. They definitely made the opponent think. They did a good job.”
Coppell’s depth showed in the match. Thirteen different Cowgirls saw playing time against Liberty.
“It’s good because everybody can add something different,” Pacheco said. “Whenever we’re playing a different opponent, we have something that we can mix in or something that can change things up. It’s been fun.”
Coppell is slated to return to action Friday at the Justin Northwest Showcase.
