Coming into last season, Coppell senior Ryan Walker had planned on following in his family’s footsteps at wide receiver.
Ryan’s dad, Tim Walker, played wide-out at Rockwall and his older brother, Reese, caught footballs for the Cowboys during his junior and senior seasons at Coppell.
With a bird’s-eye view from near the field, Ryan watched standout quarterback Brady McBride throw 20 completions for 323 yards and four touchdowns to Reese during the 2017 season. The Cowboys rolled to a perfect 7-0 record in District 9-6A play and an eventual appearance in the third round of the Class 6A playoffs against Round Rock-Cedar Ridge.
These days, Ryan is taking the honors of wearing the No. 18 jersey that Reese had donned while playing for Coppell – albeit at a different position.
Kevin Shuman transferred to Coppell prior to the start of last season and had earned the right to be the starting quarterback. Walker, who had played quarterback since he was old enough to play competitive football, was told by Coppell head coach Mike DeWitt that he was too talented to keep on the sidelines. DeWitt proceeded to move Walker to inside receiver.
That plan had to be altered. Shuman sustained an injury just after halftime in Coppell’s season opener against Sachse, meaning Walker, who had served as the team’s backup quarterback, was thrust into action under center.
Walker’s first series as Coppell’s new quarterback didn’t go as well as he had liked.
"Honestly, I was not very comfortable at all,” he said. “I think it was my first drive and I got hit and fumbled, and that was because my mind was all over the place. I settled in after that."
That game, Walker threw for 65 yards in Coppell’s 33-30 overtime loss.
Walker came into practice the following week and the work that he got in against Coppell’s No. 1 defense helped to slow down the game for him.
Two weeks later against Allen, Walker showed tremendous poise at Eagle Stadium where completed 16 of 28 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown in a 28-21 loss to the Eagles.
“The Allen game, I thought I did a really good job controlling the offense well, and we almost beat them,” he said. “They caught us in the end, but I thought that was a very good game for everyone – not just me.”
Shuman appeared in two more games before sustaining another injury during an Oct. 4 game against Hebron that sidelined him for the remainder of the season – meaning Walker was Coppell’s full-time quarterback.
Walker’s comfort level reached its peak when he threw for 412 yards on 25-of-48 through the air with five total touchdowns (three pass, two rush) in Coppell’s 62-47 shootout loss to Flower Mound in the teams’ second-to-last game of the season on Nov. 1.
“Everything clicked,” he said.
For the season, Walker threw for 1,446 yards and 12 touchdowns and also rushed for 232 yards and four scores.
DeWitt said that it didn’t take long for the team to trust Walker.
"He's a phenomenal leader,” DeWitt said. “I think a great leader, it has to start with who you are as a person, your character off the field. He's such a great kid. He's a high-character kid. He carries himself well. He does things the right way, and because of that, I think that his teammates really respect him.”
Walker’s leadership was on full display this spring and summer when the coronavirus forced the cancellation of spring practice, forcing teams in Dallas County to work out from home because of a mandate that had been issued by Dallas County’s health department.
Weekly team meetings were held over the Zoom app. DeWitt noticed that Walker had been working out with a weight set that was set up inside his house. The Coppell head coach called Walker “a really hard worker” who is “not a kid that you have to worry about. He’s going to be taking care of his business.”
It wasn’t just inside the Walker household where he made sure that he would be ready for fall practice.
Every other team in District 6-6A had been working out in their respective team facilities because Denton County and Collin County allowed summer workouts to continue for Lewisville ISD and Plano ISD schools, respectively, while Coppell was forced to be away from the school due to it being located in Dallas County.
That’s where the Cowboy football team got creative.
To ensure that Coppell’s offense would be as much in sync with that of other schools in its district, Walker and the team’s wide receivers went to Andy Brown Park East at least two or three times to working on passing drills – an important use of time given that the coronavirus pandemic had cancelled spring practice as well as 7-on-7 football.
"It was really helpful because a lot of the kids are returners,” Walker said. “KJ Liggins is the only kid that is new to Coppell. He was here as a freshman, so he still has a basic idea of the offense that we run. We know how to run the offense. We didn't need the coaches there to tell us how to run the routes and the different plays. I think that's good that we can go out there on our own and get better."
Liggins, a senior, and Anthony Black, a junior, have a combined 17 Division I offers for football – 12 more in basketball for Black. Junior Dylan Nelson, and seniors DJ Kiselak, Gavin O'Steen, and Will Malcolm, who is coming off a knee injury, will add depth to Coppell’s wide receiving corps.
DeWitt said that he has seen more “zip” on Walker’s passes.
Walker’s improvement will surely benefit a Coppell team that missed out on the playoffs a year ago for the first time since 2011.
"I think (Coppell’s offense is) going to be night and day from last year,” Walker said. “Last year was a mess because we had to keep changing quarterbacks and our original starter. It's going to be a lot different from last year because everyone is on the same page."
Walker doesn’t have any collegiate offers in football – neither in baseball, which he plays, too, for the Cowboys.
Time on the diamond
Going into the county-wide self-quarantine mandate in the spring when the novel coronavirus was first experiencing spikes in the number of new cases, it felt like Walker was starting from scratch.
Just as Coppell’s baseball spring season was paused on March 12 and subsequently cancelled on April 17, Walker was still adjusting from playing catcher to his new position in the outfield. He felt as if he was making progress on making the right reads in only his second year playing somewhere other than behind the plate.
When it came time for Walker to suit up for his club team, Dallas Tigers Hernandez, it didn’t take long for him to reacquaint himself with the mental and physical aspects of being an outfielder.
At the AABC Don Mattingly World Series in early July in Melissa, he made a diving catch, which earned him the Defensive Player of the Day award. A few weeks earlier at the WWBA Perfect Game World Series in Atlanta, Ga., Walker erased a potential game-ending hit to force extra innings against one of the top teams in that tournament.
The Tigers placed fifth out of approximately 260 teams in Atlanta, won a Five Tool tournament in Melissa and was runner-up in the Perfect Game South World Series two weeks ago in Houston.
“We hit the ball really well (in Atlanta),” Walker said. “That is one thing that we never had an issue with. We averaged close to eight runs a game. Towards the end of the tournament, when we faced some really good teams, our pitching was lights out."
