COPPELL – During a coach’s meeting this past Sunday, the Coppell football team moved up junior kicker Bryson Patten to the Cowboys’ varsity team – not due to of an injury to a teammate, but because he had been performing well in practice, according to head coach Antonio Wiley.
Coppell’s faith in Patten paid off.
Patten booted a 34-yard field goal with 4:25 remaining and Coppell got a late defensive stop to hang on for a wild 44-41 season-opening win over Sachse from Buddy Echols Field on Friday.
“Bryson Patten was huge,” Wiley said. “He was doing well. He was working his butt off. He’s one of the best kickers in our program.”
But Coppell (1-0) still had work to do after Patten’s field goal.
On a night when Sachse (0-1) put up 505 yards, the Mustangs still had more than four minutes to go on the game clock to produce the winning score. Sachse drove into Coppell territory after a 30-yard run by junior running back Brendon Haygood on the first play of the ensuing drive.
However, penalties proved costly for the Mustangs, who were flagged 14 times for 126 yards, including an unsportsmanlike penalty in the first half that nullified a 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown by senior Kendrick Hanks.
Sachse had three penalties on its final drive – two accepted, one declined; the latter on a block below the waist set up fourth-and-5 at the Coppell 40. With the way that the Mustangs were driving up and down the field all night, Wiley didn’t want to give Sachse another chance. On fourth down, Mustangs senior quarterback Brenden George threw to his right, but he wasn’t able to connect with senior Jaidan Armistead, creating a turnover on downs.
Coppell milked the remaining 1:43 of game clock to win its second straight season opener under Wiley.
“That quarterback had been good with his legs all night,” Wiley said. “I felt like that we could come up with one big stop. Sure enough our kids came up with a stop. They played well. Hats off to my kids. I love my kids. They go out and battle every game.”
The incomplete pass was one of only a few miscues for George, who threw for 14-of-21 through the air for 308 yard with two touchdowns and also rushed for 113 yards on 10 carries with one rushing score. George leveled the score at 41 with 8:46 remaining in the fourth quarter after he somehow eluded a sack in the backfield and rushed 18 yards to the end zone.
“Brenden had a hell of a game,” said Mark Behrens, Sachse head coach. “He played very well. He made some big plays for us. If he does that all year, he’s going to be very good for us. But we had a lot of penalties. We’ve got to clean that up, for sure.”
Coppell had a new quarterback under center in junior Edward Griffin. He won a three-person battle to earn the start Friday night. Griffin, who is taking over reigning 6-6A co-MVP Jack Fishpaw, didn’t show any signs of nervousness.
Sachse brought multiple defenders in the face of Griffin all night, but he stood tall in the pocket. Griffin led Coppell on a scoring drive on its first offensive possession of the season. On the fifth play, the Cowboys junior connected with senior and North Texas pledge Baron Tipton on a fade route from the 6 for a 7-0 Coppell lead with 9:19 left in the opening quarter.
Griffin and Tipton built quick chemistry. Tipton had 119 receiving yards on nine catches and four scores. Griffin threw for 288 yards on 20-of-31 passing for 288 yards with five touchdowns.
“(Griffin) handled it really well,” Wiley said. “We dropped some balls early. We would have gotten a bigger lead in the first half if we didn’t do that. I got onto my receivers a little bit at halftime. I told them, ‘You have a first-time varsity starter out here and I’ve got varsity returners putting balls on the ground, and that’s not OK.’ To their credit, they came back in the second half and caught some balls.”
Coppell travels to South Grand Prairie next Friday, while Sachse will look to rebound next week against Prosper.
