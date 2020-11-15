Up until last Thursday, Coppell senior Chelsea Romas was unsure whether the early National Signing Day ceremony would be held in person.
Romas is a virtual learner during a time when the number of positive COVID-19 cases has reached record levels. But, Coppell ISD made the decision late last week to hold the annual ceremony in person.
Coppell ISD athletic director Kit Pehl told the crowd gathered inside Coppell Sports Arena on Wednesday morning that the district thought holding a live ceremony would be the appropriate way to honor the six student-athletes that have worked so hard to earn the right to sign with their respective colleges.
With pens in hands and their parents by their sides – of course, wearing masks and the tables for each athlete separated by 6 feet from one another due to COVID-19 precautions – Romas (women’s golf, Texas Tech), Rith Bhattacharyya (cross country/track, John’s Hopkins), Morgan Colon (cross country/track, Northeastern), Madison Gilliland (volleyball, Texas Tech), Sydney Ingle (softball, North Texas) and Jamie Welsh (women’s golf, Oklahoma City) all signed their National Letter of Intent.
Chloe Hassman, a Penn commit for cross country and track and field, was unable to attend the ceremony.
“I’m really grateful that we were able to have this signing party,” Romas said.
A four-year starter for Coppell, Gilliland committed to Texas Tech as a sophomore.
As for her playing time in a Cowgirl uniform, she’s recorded 1,296 kills and 441 blocks, helping Coppell to post an overall record of 119-42 and four playoff appearances during that span.
On Tuesday, Gilliland was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association High School all-region team.
Like Gilliland, Ingle is a four-year starter for Coppell, but in softball. She burst onto the scene her freshman season, posting a .521 batting average to go along with seven doubles and three triples to earn District 6-6A Newcomer of the Year. As a sophomore, the middle infielder led the Cowgirls in hits with 48 and posted a .453 average. Coming into her junior season, she was nominated for VYPE DFW 2020 Preseason Softball Player of the Year.
Bhattacharyya and Colon are headed to the Northeast to continue their cross country and track and field careers.
Coppell head cross country coach Nick Benton described Bhattacharyya as a “team leader” who works hard and brings great enthusiasm to practice. Bhattacharyya has helped the Cowboys to qualify their entire team for the Class 6A state cross country meet each of the last two seasons after missing out for more than a decade. He ran to a personal best at the District 6-6A meet two weeks ago and placed 21st at the Region 1-6A meet on Tuesday afternoon in Lubbock.
Colon said she is ready to experience a different part of the country. She is excited to trade in the Texas heat for the cold weather of eastern Massachusetts. And she has been in communication with one of their runners. Abigail Hassman, the cousin of Coppell standout runner/women’s basketball player, is a freshman at Northeastern University, located in Boston.
“I’m really tired of the Texas weather,” Colon said. “I like the colder weather. I’m ready for a change. I really like their coaches. They are nice and understanding.”
Romas, meanwhile, decided a few years ago after playing in a junior tournament at The Rawls Course in Lubbock that Texas Tech was among her top choices to play in college. She liked the location of the school. She also liked how Lady Raiders head coach JoJo Robertson ran the team.
“They have a top-25 women’s golf program,” Romas said. “Coach JoJo is an awesome coach. She’s had a lot of success in her career as a professional player and a coach. Their assistant coach, Coach Laurie (Brower), is also a really good player. I know they handle their team well because they’ve had a lot of success getting to the regionals. I’m excited to go there.”
Welsh, meanwhile, has seen her golf game take off over the last couple of season thanks to hard work during the offseason and also with the help of her father, Jim. She consistently shot in the 90s as a freshman but improved that average to the low 80s by the end of her sophomore season. These days, her average round ranges from 75-77.
“She’s worked really hard these last two or three years to try to get to where she is and play college golf,” Romas said.
