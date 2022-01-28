Being an athletic director has been a goal for longtime Coppell boys track and field head coach and assistant football coach Karl Pointer throughout his 25-year coaching career.
Pointer will get to fulfill that goal.
Judson ISD announced on the school district’s Twitter account that it has hired Pointer has been hired as athletic director.
“I am ready and excited for this opportunity with Judson ISD,” Pointer wrote on a Twitter post. “Judson ISD has a proud history which sets the standard to move into the future. I am ready to begin this journey to lead the athletic programs with passion and determination to succeed.”
Judson has enjoyed plenty of success over the years, especially with the Rockets’ football team. The Rockets holds the all-time state record with 44 consecutive winning seasons from 1977 to 2000. Judson has made the playoffs 42 times in 59 total seasons, won six state titles, reached the state title game 11 times and state semifinals 18 times.
Overall, Judson has won 10 state championships. In addition to the six state titles in football, the Rockets have amassed three state championships in track and field and one in basketball, which came on the girls’ side in 2019 when Judson defeated DeSoto to capture the Class 6A state title. Last year, Judson’s softball team was a state finalist for the first time.
Pointer leaves Coppell after 13 years. Most recently, he served as safeties coach and associate head coach with the Cowboys’ football team.
Coppell’s boys track and field team experienced plenty of success under his watch. The Cowboys won four straight district titles from 2015-19, and in 2019, Jackson Walker was the state runner-up in the 800. Last year, Reese Pokluda was seventh in the pole vault at the Class 6A state track and field championships, while Ryan Sewell finished eighth in the discus.
In 2019, Pointer was named the Texas Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High Schools for the 2018-19 school year.
Pointer thanked everyone at Coppell ISD for their support over the years in the same tweet on Tuesday.
“The support from the administration, faculty and the community has been amazing,” he wrote. “We will always cherish the relationships that we’ve made over the years.”
