When Coppell senior Mira Klem made her varsity debut for the Cowgirls volleyball team last season, she provided another weapon for a squad that finished with 35 wins under current second-year head coach Robyn Ross – and she excelled as a six-rotation player for Coppell.
Whether it was playing defense, setting or hitting, Klem was asked to do a lot and she did each role well. Klem was named to the all-district first team after she finished third on the squad in kills with 247, second in both blocks (94) and assists (345) and fourth in digs (261).
In Coppell’s 25-20, 25-20, 25-18 bi-district playoff loss to Denton Guyer, Klem did her best to keep her team in the game. Klem finished with six kills, one block, one service ace, four digs and seven assists on Nov. 1, 2022.
With Coppell losing reigning District 6-6A hitter of the year Skye LaMendola, defensive player of the year Sabina Frosk, setter of the year Taylor Young and first-team middle blocker Allie Stricker to graduation in the spring, Klem has taken on an even bigger role for what is a much younger Cowgirls squad – six of the 12 players on Coppell’s roster are either freshmen or sophomores.
Klem is doing her best to lead the way and has set an example for the rest of the team to follow. She has been an absolute force on offense, logging an average of 5.1 kills per set and is by far the team leader in kills with 386. That’s in addition to team highs in blocks (43) and service aces (27), second in assists (98) and third in digs (236).
Coppell started the season 1-6, but the Cowgirls have come together as a team ever since to finish the preseason portion of its schedule with 12 victories. Klem hopes that momentum will carry over into the start of district play and lead Coppell to a second consecutive playoff appearance. The Cowgirls took on reigning 6-6A champion Plano West in last Friday’s district opener and will return to the court Tuesday at home against Lewisville.
Klem has decided not to play volleyball in college; instead she will devote her time on studying to be an architectural designer.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Klem talks about her offensive production, being a team leader, how she manages to play multiple positions on the court and her emotions of knowing it will be her last season to play volleyball.
SLM: What have been the biggest reasons behind your success this season?
MK: This year, since we have shorter player on offense than most of the teams that we play, we’re working on our shots and that’s been helping us to work around those blocks.
SLM: What did you do during the offseason to prepare for your senior season?
MK: It’s been interesting because I’ve been playing some different positions. We’ve just been working really hard in practice to just push each other and keep each other accountable.
SLM: Coppell has several new varsity newcomers. How have they done to build chemistry with the returning players?
MK: It’s definitely different than last year because we have almost a completely new team and a lot of younger players, but we’ve been working really hard to bond on the court as well as off the court and just knowing each person individually so we can talk to them and learn their strengths and weaknesses and personalities.
SLM: Skye was a great vocal leader for Coppell last season. Who has taken on that role this season?
MK: All of our seniors are coming together and taking on that role. But it’s been a challenge getting used to the new players. However, I feel like that we’ve done a good job of working together.
SLM: How do you maintain your focus while playing multiple roles on the court?
MK: It can be challenging, but I try and split my time up. If I’m in the back row, I make sure that’s what I focus on. I try to worry about one thing at a time and not think about too much. I split my practice time to make sure that I get equal time at every position.
SLM: Who are some teammates that have stepped up their game?
MK: I feel one our freshmen, Brooke Felix, has stepped up on the outside and not let the fans get to her. She doesn’t get rattled.
SLM: Coppell got off to a slow start but things have taken a turn for the better as of late. What are the biggest reasons behind the team’s recent turnaround?
MK: When we beat Denton Guyer at a tournament and avenged that playoff loss from last year, it felt really good. It was definitely an eye-opener to see that we can beat teams that we didn’t last year.
SLM: What are your emotions for you knowing that this is your last year to play volleyball?
MK: It’s definitely bittersweet, but I know that I’m going to make the most of it and have fun.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.