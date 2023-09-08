Coppell Mira Klem

Coppell senior Mira Klem has logged 386 kills on the season to go along with 236 digs, 43 blocks and 98 assists.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

When Coppell senior Mira Klem made her varsity debut for the Cowgirls volleyball team last season, she provided another weapon for a squad that finished with 35 wins under current second-year head coach Robyn Ross – and she excelled as a six-rotation player for Coppell.

Whether it was playing defense, setting or hitting, Klem was asked to do a lot and she did each role well. Klem was named to the all-district first team after she finished third on the squad in kills with 247, second in both blocks (94) and assists (345) and fourth in digs (261).


