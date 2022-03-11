FLOWER MOUND – When the Coppell girls soccer team defeated Flower Mound 3-0 on Feb. 15, Lady Jaguars head coach Misail Tsapos said that it served as a motivational tool for his team to not lose again during District 6-6A play and have momentum going into the playoffs.
“We struggled in the first half of the season,” Tsapos said. “We lost three matches, and two of them, we gave away. Our goal was to not lose a match in the second round of district play.”
Flower Mound hasn’t lost since, and that streak continued Friday night. On a night when the Cowgirls had a chance to clinch the outright District 6-6A title, the Lady Jaguars denied them. Senior Hannah Augustyn scored eight minutes into the match before senior Kerrigan Ferland polished off a 2-0 win with a goal with just over 12 minutes left in the match.
The Lady Jaguars (8-3-2 district) won their fourth straight game and are 4-0-2 since losing to Coppell on Feb. 15. In the process, they snapped the Cowgirls’ (10-3) eight-game district win streak.
“We didn’t start off very well, like we do with our normal intensity,” said Fleur Benatar, Coppell head coach. “We were definitely off our vibe. And that was a mistake. But we definitely tried. We just couldn’t put together what we wanted to put together. We had one really good chance in the second half that we should have score on and we didn’t.”
Playing into the wind in the first half on a chilly night at Neal Wilson Stadium, Flower Mound had the better of the scoring chances. The Lady Jaguars’ press forced several turnovers and they used their speed to counter up the field.
Flower Mound delivered the break-through in the eighth minute. Augustyn and senior Rory Schank worked a combination play with Augustyn kicking a high shot into the back of the Coppell goal for a 1-0 Lady Jaguars lead.
“We talked about how to press, and the press the last few games has been effective,” Tsapos said. “I thought that it worked fairly well in the first half. We were able to win it and create something out of it. I thought that we deserved another goal in the first half. In the second half, we didn’t press as high, but stayed fairly organized.”
Coppell tried its best to work the ball to senior Reneta Vargas. Vargas came into the match with 22 goals on the season. She nearly had a 23rd with just over two minutes left in the first half. She ran to get to a ball that was rolling in the middle of the field and put a nice arc on the shot, but it sailed a foot wide of the left post.
Vargas got another good look at the net early in the second half. She ran up the left wing and fired a shot, but it was partially deflected by Flower Mound goalkeeper Maya Cordova, which led to a corner kick for the Cowgirls. On the ensuing play, Coppell senior Clare Yaney kicked the ball in the air and aimed towards the near post, but Cordova made the save.
Other than those two chances, Flower Mound kept Vargas in check. Tsapos credited senior center backs Liberty Plasek and Alex Willig for not allowing Vargas to get many clean looks facing the Lady Jaguars’ goal.
Ferland gave Flower Mound breathing room to work with after she scored with 12:05 left in the match, as the Lady Jaguars took a commanding 2-0 lead.
It was the first time Jan. 28 – a span of 10 matches – in which Coppell failed to score a goal in a game.
The good news for the Cowgirls is that they can still clinch the outright district title with a win against Marcus at Marauder Stadium on March 21.
“Marcus is going to come to play, so we have to be ready,” Benatar said. “I think going on spring break right now will be a good thing for us and be able to break and relax and take some time to get our heads back on. It’s a long stretch that we’ve been in, and they’ve worked hard to get to the top. Hopefully the break will be in our benefit.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.