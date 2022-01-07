The versatility of Coppell junior Jules LaMendola was on full display Tuesday.
LaMendola finished with 29 points on 13-of-24 shooting, 16 rebounds (11 offense), six assists and four steals in a 54-31 District 6-6A win over Hebron.
Coppell senior India Howard was just as impressive, scoring 18 points on nine-of-13 shooting from the field to go along with eight rebounds.
The two teams played to a 12-all tie at the end of the first quarter, but Coppell used an 18-10 second-quarter run to distance itself from Hebron. The Cowgirls outscored the Lady Hawks 42-19 over the game’s final three quarters.
Coppell, ranked No. 7 in the latest UIL Class 6A state poll, remained perfect on the season at 26-0 overall and 4-0 in district play.
The biggest test of the season for the Cowgirls comes on Tuesday, Jan. 11, when Coppell will play reigning district champion and No. 8 Plano East in Plano. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.
COPPELL GOES 5-0 IN FRISCO
Coppell won all five games in the Frisco Centennial Tournament.
It didn't come easy, but the Cowgirls survived a big test from Prosper Rock Hill in a 53-48 victory over the Blue Hawks on Dec. 30.
Rock Hill led 26-22 at the half, but Coppell outscored the Blue Hawks 31-22 in the second half.
Landry Sherrer scored 15 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for Coppell. Allyssa Potter, who made four crucial 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, poured in 14 points. Howard had 10 points.
Coppell had a much easier time with Denton Ryan, starting the game on a 16-8 run and never looking back in a 58-37 win.
LaMendola poured in 22 points in the win, followed by 10 from Potter, who averaged 14 points per game in the tournament. Coppell overcame 25 points by Ryan's Janiah Allen.
On Dec. 29, Coppell cruised to a 71-41 victory over McKinney Boyd for its second win of the season over the Lady Broncos.
Potter led all scorers with 30 points on eight 3-pointers, followed by 14 from LaMendola and 12 by Howard.
On Dec. 28, Howard scored 22 points and LaMendola had 20 points to power the Cowgirls to a convincing 63-33 victory over Grapevine.
The Cowgirls were great on the defensive end, allowing just nine-second half points to the Lady Mustangs after Coppell led 32-24 at halftime.
To open tournament play, Coppell survived an early scare by The Colony and rallied for a 62-31 victory.
The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 14-9 lead on the 22-0 Cowgirls, but Coppell outscored The Colony 53-17 over the final three quarters of play.
Coppell received a game-high 18 points from LaMendola and 13 from Potter.
Howard and LaMendola were named to the all-tournament team.
