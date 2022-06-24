Two days prior to the Coppell girls basketball team playing District 6-6A rival Plano West on Dec. 10, Cowgirls point guard Jules LaMendola had had a fever of more than 100 degrees.
Although LaMendola saw a doctor the next day to receive a prescription of antibiotics, she was still feeling the after-effects of the illness on game day. She consumed three bottles of Pedialyte prior to the game and also threw up in a trash can while in the team’s locker room.
But, given what was at stake, LaMendola, now a senior, wasn’t about to let the illness prevent her from taking the court.
It was just the second district game for Coppell, but this Cowgirl team was on a run that no other team in program history had experience. Three days prior, Coppell beat Plano, 60-48, to improve to 17-0. The Cowgirls had already won four more games than all of the previous season, when it went 13-13.
Keeping Coppell’s perfect record intact was on LaMendola’s mind on Dec. 10. But that wasn’t the only thing that motivated her that night.
"I wanted a district championship, and that game mattered to me and my team,” she said. “I didn't want to let down the team and let down myself. If we lost it, it could have cost us the district title. I wasn't about to do that. I just sucked it up for an hour and a half and did what I had to do."
And suck it up, she did. Despite not feeling close to 100% -- a game that Coppell assistant coach Willis Tran later called the “The Flu Game” – LaMendola posted a double-double with 31 points and 10 rebounds to go along with six assists, as the Cowgirls throttled the Lady Wolves, 73-39.
But to fully understand LaMendola’s competitive nature, you have to flashback to her childhood.
The driveway of the family’s residence was home to some physical basketball games. Jules played pickup games against her sister, Skye, a senior outside hitter for Coppell’s volleyball team, as well as her older brothers, Max, who currently plays lacrosse for Hendrix College, and Michael, who was a Texas Tech Red Raider. Their mother, Janice, played Division I basketball and volleyball for the University of Little Rock at Arkansas.
“Those games, you would always end up with some scrapes on your knees,” Jules said. “It was fun. It really built that competitiveness in me.”
Before moving to Coppell ISD in eighth grade, Jules attended Greenhill School in Addison. While she mainly played volleyball at Greenhill, she shifted her focus to basketball in Coppell.
"It's the ultimate competitive sport,” Jules said. “The amount of skill it takes to play, the contact, the competitiveness that comes from it, the energy. It has everything that you could ever wish for in a game."
After averaging more than 20 points per game in middle school, Jules received her first Division I offer from Abilene Christian in the summer of her freshman year. Her potential was also noted by Coppell head coach Ryan Murphy, who was entering his first season as Cowgirls head coach.
Having made the varsity team as a freshman, Jules backed up Murphy’s belief in her. Against Kennedale, she led the team in scoring with 14 points. She also averaged eight points per game in the Classic Chevrolet Coppell Showcase.
But just when things were going well for LaMendola, she suffered an injury in November 2019 and was not able to play for most of the district schedule. She was sidelined for two months, as she had a torn ligament that required foot surgery.
Despite suffering a major injury, LaMendola took care of her body and pushed herself in her physical therapy sessions. Although her expected return time was after the district season, her hard work paid off and she returned to the court in February 2020.
In LaMendola’s sophomore season, Coppell struggled during the first half of the 6-6A schedule, winning just one of its first eight games. But a fire then lit under LaMendola. Unhappy with the way that she played up until that point, Murphy saw a huge improvement in LaMendola’s game during the second half of district play. And as LaMendola improved, so did Coppell, which won four of its last six games to close out the 2020-21 season.
During a team practice, Murphy gathered his players. He told everyone who had made the all-6-6A team. LaMendola garnered an honorable-mention selection. While she was grateful for the selection, she felt that she didn’t meet the expectations that she had set for herself.
"It did tick me off, but I used it as motivation,” she said. “Some people can get mad. Some people can be like, 'Oh, I think I deserve this,' and get butt-hurt about it. But, I said, ‘Thank you’ and used as motivation for next year. I knew I was better than that, and I wanted to prove it. That's what I did.”
Coming into her junior season, LaMendola was expected to play either shooting guard or small forward.
Macey Mercer, who transferred to Coppell from L.D. Bell, was slated to be the Cowgirls’ starting point guard. But, the UIL ruled her ineligible. Also, guard Waverly Hassman, was battling injuries.
One day in practice, LaMendola asked Murphy if she can assume the role. He obliged.
LaMendola adjusted very easily, leading to the best season in Coppell history. The Cowgirls had a 37-2 record, earned a share of the District 6-6A title and was a regional quarterfinalist. All the while, LaMendola authored a historic season that earned her the title of district MVP. Averaging 16.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, four assists and 1.9 steals, she was also named to the TGCA all-state team.
“A lot of kids, when things don't go their way, they look for a different way, a different thing to do,” Murphy said. “When things didn't go her way, she went to work. She lived in the gym. She lived in the weight room with coach Tran. She lived in the skill sessions with her trainer, Jarell English. She was committed to doing everything that we did here as a team.”
By the time that LaMendola had completed her junior season, she had already racked up at least 20 offers to play college basketball. She had been in contact with Indiana for more than one year, and in April, was officially presented with an offer by the Hoosiers’ coaching staff. On May 19, LaMendola gave a verbal commitment to Indiana.
"It kind of felt like home,” she said. “You look up at the rafters and think to yourself, 'This is the place where I was meant to be.' They've got pictures of all the fans packed inside Assembly Hall. You could imagine game nights and the barn-burner games against Purdue. It was a cool and unique feeling."
Now that LaMendola has secured her future, she is now focused on helping Coppell improve on its historic season. There is a saying amongst the team, “Whatever it takes.” She believes not that many people outside the program believed that the Cowgirls would have the season that they did.
“They definitely know who Coppell is now,” she said.
