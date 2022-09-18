Earlier this year, Coppell’s Lindsay Patton and Vinay Patel became just the second mixed doubles team in program history to qualify for the state tennis tournament.
In what was Rich Foster’s last season as Coppell head tennis coach, Patton and Patel sent Foster into retirement as a winner. Patton and Patel went 1-1 to earn third place in Class 6A. It was the first win in the state tournament by Coppell since Justin Chen won one match in boys singles in 2017.
Although Coppell’s roster took a hit this summer as the Cowboys lost half of last season’s team to graduation, Patton, now a senior, has provided a veteran presence despite missing time with a hip injury. But, she is expected to return to Coppell’s lineup before the end of September.
Roster turnover and all, Coppell is 3-1 in District 6-6A matches this season with victories against Lewisville, Marcus and Plano East. When on the court, Patton has found success with new mixed doubles team partner Rikita Koshimizu.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Patton talks about her role as a team captain, adjusting to her new teammate in mixed doubles, having Anthony Smith being elevated to the role of Coppell head coach and the experience of playing with her sister, Lexi.
SLM: Congratulations on a successful season last season. What was the experience like for you and Vinay to compete in the state tournament?
LP: That experience taught me a lot about doubles in general. My style of game was definitely at the baseline. I liked being dominant back there. He showed a different aspect of tennis that I use now in my singles, too, and not just doubles.
Playing with him grew me as a player and how I work with the team, too. He was very welcoming and friendly to everyone, and I think was my big thing this year because of all the new kids moving up to varsity after losing all of the seniors that we did.
I wanted to make sure that everyone felt welcome and had a spot on the team and had someone that they could talk to. And going to state was just an experience. After you get a little taste of state, you want to go back I’m going to do everything in my power to get back.
I hope that we do well in the fall, too, because I want our team to do well, and I think we can do well with all of the players that are stepping up.
SLM: Your new mixed doubles partner is junior Rikita Koshimizu. What has it been like playing with him?
LP: He’s a really good player. He’s grown so much as a person. He plays really well. It’s a different style between him and Vinay because Rikita is not 6 foot or 6-foot-2 like Vinay. He’s my height.
It’s been a fun experience taking last year’s experience and bringing that to the fall with Rikita. I think we work well together. That could be an option for the spring, too.
SLM: You mentioned all of the seniors from last season’s team lost to graduation. How big of a loss was that, and how have the newcomers done?
LP: It’s hard because you can count on them. They have four years of experience. For the most part, all of them were in the lineup all of their career at Coppell High School. It was hard losing that much experience on the court because they knew how to handle themselves on the court and just how to fight for every single thing on the court.
This year, this team has done a really good job. They’ve followed in the footsteps of those seniors very well. When it gets tough, they step up and fight for what they want on every point. They’re getting the job done and doing what’s best for the team.
SLM: How would you assess how the season has gone for Coppell?
LP: It’s going really well. We lost a couple of tiebreakers that would have allowed us to win matches. But for the most part, I think we’re doing really good as a team. This year, we don’t know where we stand. It’s not like we’re going to beat this team every single match. We just have to make sure that we do our best to place ourselves going into the playoffs.
SLM: Coach Rich Foster meant so much to Coppell tennis before he retired from coaching this year. Anthony Smith has since been promoted to head coach. What has coach Smith brought to the team?
LP: It’s really cool for me because I’ve known coach Smith since I was in the sixth grade. When I came up in elementary school, he came up in P.E. and would just hit with me sometimes during P.E. and take me out of class.
It was really special because a lot of teachers won’t take their time out of their day to do that for kids. Then, he coached me in all of middle school, my seventh- and eighth-grade years at East. I’ve known him for such a long time and that’s a special bond coaching a player.
It’s cool again having coaching me my senior year. He does a really good job on the court of making sure that you stay positive and giving you quick fixes for tennis. He doesn’t want to overwhelm you, but he wants to help you with adjustments if something isn’t going your way. He wants to reinforce what you know already as a player, but say, “Hey, try this." It’s really cool having him here because he cares about each of the players so much.
I see him running around the tennis center making sure all of the players are fed and hydrated, making sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing after a match so they don’t get hurt.
SLM: Your sister, Lexi, a freshman, is in her first season with the team. How is she doing so far? And what advice have you given her as it relates to handling the varsity level?
LP: I’ve seen my sister grow so much. She played for East, but playing middle school isn’t as big of a deal as playing high school tennis. She really learned how to play for a team and is stepping into that team spirit.
It’s really cool watching her. I played doubles with her for one match, and she’s doing a really good job of playing with the team and just supporting them.
