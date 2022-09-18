Lindsay Patton

Coppell senior Lindsay Patton has helped to lead the Cowboys to a 3-1 record in District 6-6A this season.

 Matt Welch / Staff Photo

Earlier this year, Coppell’s Lindsay Patton and Vinay Patel became just the second mixed doubles team in program history to qualify for the state tennis tournament.

In what was Rich Foster’s last season as Coppell head tennis coach, Patton and Patel sent Foster into retirement as a winner. Patton and Patel went 1-1 to earn third place in Class 6A. It was the first win in the state tournament by Coppell since Justin Chen won one match in boys singles in 2017.

