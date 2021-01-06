LEWISVILLE – The defensive strategy for every game that the Lewisville girls basketball team plays is to apply heavy ball pressure and to force the opposition to shoot over the Lady Farmers.
It was a strategy that Lewisville executed to a ‘T’ Tuesday night, when the Lady Farmers held Coppell to 19 points over the game’s first three quarters en route to a 47-33 victory inside Farmer Activity Center.
Lewisville’s defense was at its best in the third quarter. The Lady Farmers (10-6 overall, 3-2 District 6-6A) held the Cowgirls to just two points in the frame.
Coppell sophomore guard Waverly Hassman made a spinning jump shot with 2:31 left in the third quarter to end the scoring drought, but that field goal only cut the Lewisville advantage to 35-19.
Lewisville raced out to a 13-2 lead after junior Haley Brown drove the baseline and made a layup with 4:09 left in the first quarter. But, Coppell (8-8, 1-4) didn’t give up. Junior forward India Howard made the back end of a pair of free throws with 5:11 left in the first half to trim the deficit to 17-14.
Hassman scored eight points to pace the Cowgirls. Her older sister, senior Chloe Hassman, chipped in seven points, followed by six from sophomore Jules LaMendola and five from Howard.
But, Coppell’s push was met with an even stronger one by Lewisville. The Lady Farmers spaced out their offense to generate open looks at the basket. Sophomore Mya Dotson and senior KK Blair buried back-to-back 3-pointers to jump-start a 9-0 Lewisville run to increase their lead to 26-14.
Dotson finished with 11 points. Blair contributed six points.
Lewisville’s efficiency behind the arc – the Lady Farmers made six 3-pointers on the night – opened things up in the paint for 6-2 senior forward Laila Lawrence. She was a force on the boards and also ran the fast break well. Lawrence scored eight of her game-high 17 points in a dominant third quarter for the Lady Farmers.
