COPPELL -- Lewisville’s football team took a big step toward securing a playoff berth out of District 6-6A on Friday, picking up a key win on the road over Coppell, 39-14.
It is the third consecutive victory for the Farmers, who improve to 5-2 on the year and 3-1 in district heading into next week’s rivalry showdown against first-place and unbeaten Marcus.
Coppell entered the night in a three-way tie for second with Lewisville and Hebron, but instead drops to 2-2 in 6-6A and 4-3 on the season after falling to the Farmers for the second year in a row.
“That’s a quality team and program over there and we came in tied in the standings,” said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. “It’s as big of game as we’re going play being on the road in a tough environment. And I’ve coached (at Coppell) before, so I know the job they do preparing and getting ready.
“To come in here and play the way we did in all three facets of the game was great to see. Our kicking game smothered them and the defense was getting off the field with big third-down stops and the offense just kept rolling.”
Standout running back Damien Martinez continued his impressive campaign for the Lewisville offense, rushing for 140 yards on 26 carries with four touchdowns, while quarterback Taylen Green also eclipsed the century mark on the ground (12 carries, 121 yards) while completing 16-of-22 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown.
The passing touchdown went the way of Brent Allen (38 yards) to open the scoring in the third quarter before Martinez followed with his fourth rushing touchdown giving Lewisville its biggest lead of the night at 36-7 with 6:11 remaining in the third quarter.
“They’re loaded and have Division I athletes everywhere,” said Mike DeWitt, Coppell head coach. “It makes it hard. They have a really good running game, but I thought we did a good job in the first half of bending but not breaking at times. We got some stops and held them to a missed field goal at the end of the half and got an interception, but overall I thought we did a lot of good things.”
Lewisville opened the scoring early in the first quarter courtesy of a strong showing on the ground, including a 6-yard touchdown run from Martinez to put the Farmers in front, 7-0, with 4:53 remaining.
However, Coppell had the answer late in the opening period taking advantage of an interception by Tim O’Hearn and capitalizing on a 17-yard scoring strike from Ryan Walker to KJ Liggins on fourth-and-7.
The Lewisville defense forced a key turnover of its own in the second quarter as well, with Jaydan Hardy picking off Walker at the 18-yard line as the Cowboys were looking for the game-tying touchdown.
“The game plan was to try and slow down (Armani Winfield and the passing game) and prolong the game and stay in it,” DeWitt said. “But we’re short guys in the box and they’re attaching tight ends and running the ball with a good line and back. It kept us in it early, but we didn’t take advantage of some opportunities on offense and the timing was off.”
The Farmers had previously taken the lead on a 2-yard scoring plunge by Martinez -- his second of the half - and increased the margin to 21-7 with 5:09 remaining in the half on Martinez’s third scoring run, this one of the 1-yard variety.
While Martinez had three touchdown runs in the half, it was Green who consistently had the Farmer offense on the move.
In addition to completing 13-of-19 passes for 136 yards, the Boise State commit rushed eight times for 92 yards as Lewisville outgained Coppell in the opening two quarters, 285-137.
“I’m super proud of the way we prepared and came out and started,” Odle said. “We just didn’t show up here and things happen. They bought in during practice and did the little things to get a chance on Friday and that’s what we saw tonight.”
The Farmers continue at 7 p.m. Friday when they host rival Marcus for the latest installment of the Battle of the Axe series.
“We wont need any motivation for Marcus,” Odle said. “It’s a big one and that’s a good team that’s really going. They have an explosive offense and a defense that is underrated. We know what they are and it’s a rivalry game and will be a whole lot of fun.”
Coppell, which received 21 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown from running back Jason Ngwu on Friday, heads to Plano East for a showdown with the Panthers at the same time and date.
“We weren’t able to practice all week,” DeWitt said. “Our only practice was yesterday and I think that showed and we were a little sloppy in some areas. But I thought the kids played with great effort and we were able to get some seniors in the game that don’t always get to play so that’s always a good thing.”
