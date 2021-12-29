The Coppell football team already had one major coaching change this month when head coach Mike DeWitt announced that he will resign once his contract expires in June. But DeWitt isn’t the only member of the Cowboys’ coaching staff that will be on the move.
Defensive coordinator Chris Lackey was recently hired as Liberty ISD athletic director and head football coach, replacing Chad Taylor. Taylor went 46-50 while at Liberty, with five postseason appearances. But Liberty has struggled over the last three years, going 12-17 over that span, with a 2-14 district record.
“I’m really excited about it,” Lackey said. “It’s a 4A school and a little outside of Houston. It is still a small-town atmosphere, but not far from the conveniences of a big city. They’ve won a couple of state titles in softball, had success in everything. I just want to try to make it the best athletic department I can."
Lackey just completed his second stint with the Coppell football program, having spent time as both defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. He was first hired at Coppell in 2008 and spent two seasons with the Cowboys, working as freshman football coach and the outside linebackers coach.
DeWitt was new to Coppell when Lackey was wrapping up his first stint with the Cowboys, running the spring football program. DeWitt was the defensive coordinator at the time – a job that he held until 2014, when he was named Joe McBride’s successor as the team’s next head coach.
To prepare for his role at Liberty, Lackey said that he watched how DeWitt ran the football program and how he built strong relationships with other members of the Cowboy coaching staff.
"Coach DeWitt is an amazing football coach,” Lackey said. “He’s a really good guy and really good coach. He was instrumental in helping me grow and prepare for being an athletic director and football coach."
Liberty will be Lackey’s second job as a head coach. He spent one season coaching at Lubbock Trinity Christian School.
