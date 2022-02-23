FRISCO – Tuesday’s Region I-6A bi-district playoff game began in an inauspicious manner for McKinney junior Ja’Kobe Walter.
Game officials saw Walter dunking during pre-game warm-ups. The National Federation of State High School Associations has a rule that states that no player is allowed to dunk during pregame warm-ups. Walter was issued a technical foul in addition to a personal foul.
But Walter didn’t let the mental mistake affect his performance. In fact, the dunk appeared to fire him up. Although he didn’t dunk during the game, Walter grabbed three offensive rebounds after missed free throws by the Lions in the second half before converting a layup with 1:35 remaining in the ballgame to seal a 55-43 victory for McKinney over Coppell at Prosper Rock Hill.
Walter finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds – six offensive rebounds. Senior Devin Vincent led McKinney in scoring with 14 points, while senior Jackson Steele added 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting.
“Ja’Kobe Walter was really aggressive on the offensive boards off a free throws,” said Wes Watson, McKinney head coach. “He’s upset that he got caught for dunking during warm-up. I think that put him in a sour mood. He’s got such pride in how he plays. He can score in all different kinds of ways, and one of them is getting offensive rebounds.”
McKinney (30-5) advances to the area round, where it will play South Grand Prairie at 7 p.m. Friday at Coppell. Coppell ends its season at 21-15.
Walter’s gritty play helped the Lions to withstand a furious comeback by the Cowboys.
A heroic effort by Stanford signee Ryan Agarwal gave Coppell a fighter’s chance to make a late comeback. He was locked in offensively from the opening tip. Agarwal scored his team’s first 10 points, including a 3-pointer that gave the Cowboys a 10-9 lead with 3:35 left in the first quarter. He led all scorers with 20 points, in addition to 11 rebounds.
“He had some confidence going into it,” said Clint Schnell, Coppell head coach. “He’s a senior and a four-year starter. The moment wasn’t too big for him and I felt like he helped to get the team going.”
Coppell’s comeback attempt was also made possible by senior Parker Clark. Clark came off the bench and scored eight points – all in the second half – before he fouled out in the fourth quarter. He finished off a nice passing play that was initiated by senior Nazir Brown with a layup to bring the Cowboys to within 41-32 just 23 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Coppell got as close as 44-38 after a corner 3 by senior Devank Rane with six minutes left in the ballgame – a field goal that came after the Cowboys trailed by 17 points with four minutes left in the third quarter.
But foul trouble and timely rebounds by the Lions caught up to the Cowboys. At one point in the fourth quarter, Coppell had already accrued 10 second-half team fouls, compared to just three for McKinney. Clark and Brown both fouled out.
“There was a little disappointment because I felt that we could have played better,” Schnell said. “With the way that we started in the first half, it makes it a lot harder to come back. Obviously, we played harder and with a lot more intent in the second half. It was just a lot to overcome against a good team.”
McKinney overcame Agarwal’s early onslaught and scored the last four points of the first quarter to take a 13-10 lead after a pair of free throws by Steele.
The Lions’ defense was in full lockdown mode during the second quarter. The only field goal that McKinney surrendered in the final 11 minutes of the first half was a jump shot by Coppell senior Noel Berhe.
Although McKinney scored just nine points in the second quarter – six turnovers being the biggest culprit – their ability to shut down the driving lanes to the rim for Coppell was a big reason why they were able to increase their lead to 22-12 at halftime.
“We were pretty dialed in at that point,” Watson said.
Walter buried a corner 3 with 3:48 left in the third quarter to give McKinney its largest lead of the game at 34-17, then the Lions survived a big comeback by Coppell to earn their first win of the 2021-22 playoffs.
