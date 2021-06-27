The ability for Coppell alum Chayton Krauss to master any pressure situation that he encountered this season on his way to being named the MVP of District 6-6A can be traced all the way back to when he was playing Little League baseball.
When he was 12 years old, Krauss played for Mid-Atlantic Red Land, a Little League baseball team that is based in Lewisberry, Pa. Red Land was playing a team from Texas in the United States championship game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., which is a two-hour drive from Lewisberry. Krauss hit the walk-off single to lift Red Land into the next round of the World Series against Japan.
Red Land lost to Japan, 18-11, but Krauss will forever remember the amount of noise that was made by the crowd in attendance after his walk-off hit against Texas.
“That is one moment that I’ll never forget, especially with me being 12 years old,” he said. “There were 45,000 people there. I remember hitting it and the place erupted.”
A native of New Zealand, Krauss relocated to the U.S. when he was 4 years old. He lived in Pennsylvania for 10 years before moving to Texas when was 14.
When Krauss arrived in Texas, he resumed playing baseball. He was at a local park when a guy approached him and asked Krauss if he wanted to participate in a tryout for a local recreational league team. Turns out, the team was in the majors division, which was the top level of baseball for that particular league.
Krauss has since played club baseball for Dallas Tigers and Thrive-Haugen, all the while playing for Coppell. He was promoted to the Cowboys’ varsity team in the second tournament of his sophomore season and Krauss has stayed on that level ever since. Krauss played designated hitter for the Cowboys and also receiving playing time at first base towards the end of the season.
"I absolutely love the Thrive-Haugen coach,” he said. “He is one of best coaches that I’ve ever had. He is super laid-back. We were ranked No. 1 in Texas at one point, top 10 nationally. It is a great group of guys. We all get along well.”
Krauss recalled last year being “quite weird” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he was just happy to be able to be alongside his teammates during summer ball.
Fast-forward to this season and Krauss was happy to see things return to normal. The Cowboys got in a full season without any games having to be cancelled because of COVID. And, he was a key factor into Coppell having its best overall season since 2016.
The ace of Coppell’s pitching staff, Krauss finished with a record of 10-2, posted a 2.77 ERA and struck out 81 against 21 walks in 65.2 innings. His performance in a 1-0 win for the Cowboys over Plano East on April 20 might have been his finest. Krauss tossed a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts, needing just 88 pitches to get through a complete-game shutout.
"It was a cold game,” He said. “It is not ideal for baseball when the weather is between 45-50 degrees. I was dressed in three layers. I was trying to keep warm.
“I had all four pitches going. The defense behind me was great. It was definitely a special moment.”
Offensively, Krauss brought a big bat to the Cowboys’ lineup. For the season, he led Coppell in batting average (.383), home runs (eight) and RBIs (32). In the Cowboys’ March 17 district opener at Plano, Krauss hit a three-run home run that buoyed Coppell to a 13-4 win.
It was just the start of good things to come for Coppell, which went on to finish in second place in the 6-6A standings with an overall record of 31-9-1.
Once in the playoffs, Coppell picked up right where it had left off at the end of the regular season, posting a two-game sweep of Denton Guyer in the bi-district round of the Class 6A playoffs. However, in the area round, the Cowboys were forced to get the job done against Jesuit without Krauss.
Not long prior to the first game, Krauss began to experience some discomfort in his stomach. He said that he couldn’t get out of bed and was low on energy. He went to a hospital around 3 p.m. and didn’t leave until 9 that night. Krauss was diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome.
Krauss didn’t watch the first game of the series because he was still in the hospital but watched the second game from the comfort of his living room with his mom.
“It was a big letdown, for sure,” he said. “Tim (Malone) and Will Rodman threw amazing games. The offense put up amazing games. It got a little more annoying watching the second game on TV, but I knew that we have a great group of guys that would pick me up."
Krauss returned for the regional quarterfinals against Prosper. He had a hit against the Eagles in Game 1. Tanner Sever hit a walk-off single in Game 2 to complete a two-game sweep of Prosper for Coppell and advance the Cowboys into the regional semifinals for the first time since 2016.
In the regional semifinals, Coppell took eventual Class 6A state runner-up Keller to the distance. Krauss had a triple in Game 1, didn’t play in Game 2 but returned to the lineup for the rubber match and also was the starting pitcher.
“Nobody knows what Chayton has been through for the past month,” said Ryan Howard, Coppell head coach. “It’s for a reason, but Chayton is a very mentally tough, very physically tough kid. He’s our MVP. He’s our district MVP. It was great to have him to be able to go out there and compete for us today.”
Keller stormed out to a quick 3-0 lead in Game 3, and while Coppell went on to lose the game by a score of 7-1, Krauss said that this season is an experience that he will not soon forget.
“As a player, it was pretty special,” he said. “Once again, we had a great group of guys. We ended up losing to a team that went to state and came close to winning it all. The energy that the fans brought is something that I'll never forget."
