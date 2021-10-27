Tuesday was supposed to be the final day of the regular season for the Coppell volleyball team.
But after the Cowgirls fell to Plano West 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-13) and both Hebron and Plano lost to Flower Mound and Marcus, respectively, that created a three-way tie for fourth place in District 6-6A.
Because the Cowgirls, Lady Hawks and Lady Wildcats went 1-1 against each other this season, a play-in tournament will be held to break the tie for the final playoff berth in 6-6A.
District officials met Wednesday morning to determine the schedule for the play-in tournament. Coppell won the coin toss and will receive a first-round bye. Hebron and Plano will play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lewisville and the winner of that match will play Coppell at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The winner of Friday’s match will play District 5-6A champion Denton Guyer next week in a Class 6A bi-district playoff at a time and location to be determined.
As for Tuesday’s match against Plano West, Coppell received a strong effort at the net from juniors Allie Stricker and Skye LaMendola, and senior Haley Holz. LaMendola buried nine kills to pace the Cowgirls’ offense. Holz logged eight kills while Stricker finished with seven kills.
Seniors Rebeca Centeno and Meagan Lee and junior Taylor Young all posted double digits in digs with 17, 10 and 11, respectively. Young also dished out a team-high 22 assists.
