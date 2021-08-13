Coppell alum Chiaka Ogbogu is an Olympic champion.
The U.S. Women’s National Volleyball Team made history on Aug. 8, sweeping longtime rival Brazil for their first Olympic gold medal, 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-14) at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.
Ogbogu plays middle blocker for the U.S. She didn’t record any statistics for either of the team’s final two matches in Tokyo against Brazil and Serbia.
It was the fourth straight Olympic Games that saw the U.S. play for a medal and the third time since 2008 that they played for gold. Overall, the team has won one gold medal (2021), three silver medals (1992, 2008, 2012) and two bronze (1984 and 2016).
The U.S. advanced to the gold medal match against Brazil after avenging a semifinal loss to Serbia in the 2016 Olympic Games. The American women cruised past Serbia, 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-23), this time around.
Ogbogu has been a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team since 2018 and has played professionally in Italy, Poland and Turkey.
Named the Gatorade Texas High School Player of the Year in 2012, Ogbogu led Coppell to back-to-back state titles in 2011 and 2012.
In college, Ogbogu was a three-time AVCA first-team All-American while at Texas, where she finished with the most blocks and block assists in program history.
