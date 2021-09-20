Coppell junior Andrew Mullen is not one to deliver a rah-rah type of speech before the start of a cross country race.
While other runners are making a lot of noise in the team huddle, he has a quiet confidence about him. In fact, Mullen said that the loud noise motivates him.
"I just ignore them,” he said. “If other teams are doing chants, I just kind of push them to the side and say that I'm going to beat you. I'm just going to focus on my own race."
Mullen was one of the area’s breakout runners a year ago, running to 25th overall in the Class 6A state meet to help lead Coppell to fifth place in the team standings in his first full season on the Cowboys’ varsity team.
"I thought that I did pretty good,” he said. “I wanted to do a little better, honestly. I thought that I could have done a little better for my teammates. But for being a sophomore, it was pretty good."
Mullen was an alternate for Coppell during the 2019 state meet. He enjoyed the atmosphere in Round Rock, saying how excited he was to support his teammates. But going forward, there was no way that he wanted to be an alternate. He wanted to be one of the runners on the course. That was his motivation as he approached the offseason.
It also helped that he was surrounded by a cast of veteran runners.
A pair of current Division I runners in Coppell alums Evan Caswell (Texas Tech freshman) and Rith Bhattacharyya (John’s Hopkins freshman) were particularly helpful to Mullen. They gave Mullen advice about how to approach a race. The best advice that Mullen received was to stay close to your competition, and that if he is feeling any pain, push through it.
"It's very fun and I also learned a few new things from them every day,” Mullen said. “During the workouts, they teach you new things that you might have not known about before. They also guide me through a lot of races and tell me what I need to do. Having those older guys there helped me a lot."
Mullen didn’t consider himself to be a standout runner during middle school, saying that he was, “Not the slowest, but not the fastest.” It wasn’t until the ninth grade when he thought of himself as a great runner.
It took him just one race to realize his potential.
Mullen won the junior varsity race at the Waxahachie Woodhouse Invitational during the 2019 season, much to his surprise. The following week, Mullen was bestowed with runner of the week honors by former Coppell head coach Nick Benton.
“That just kind of boosted me up,” Mullen said. “Ever since that, (Benton) has put pressure on me and made me a better runner.
"He's definitely helped a lot. My mentality not used to be that good. If I was tired in a race, I would make myself more tired and give up. But, he's taught me a lot about not giving up and pushing myself and what I can do as a runner. I don't think that I would be the runner that I am today without him."
This season, Mullen has clearly asserted himself as the No. 1 runner for Coppell. He has placed in the top 10 at all three meets with first-place finishes at Waxahachie and Coppell, winning the Waxahachie race in 15:33 – 26 seconds faster than his nearest competitor.
Those results don’t come as a surprise to first-year Coppell head coach Landon Wren.
“He seems to be a man on a mission this year,” Wren said. “He knew that he needed to step up and be a leader because of the runners we lost to graduation.”
Being the No. 1 runner on a team does have its challenges, but Mullen is ready for whatever comes his way.
"It does put a little pressure on me, but I can handle it,” he said. “For me, I want to help my team because I want to motivate them to do better. Just knowing that helps me to run faster. Being the No. 1 runner, it helps to motivate me and keeps me from slacking so that I can help the guys and myself."
While Mullen leads by example, Blain Warner and Vedant Bhattacharyya, both of whom are out right now due to injury, have been great vocal leaders and have pushed Mullen on days when he needed it. Karthikeyan Parthipan has “really stepped up,” Mullen said.
"I feel like we're in a good spot, even though we have some guys injured,” Mullen said. “Knowing what we have right now, even with those injured people, I feel that we can go far."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.