For a while Tuesday night, it felt that Coppell and Flower Mound Marcus were going to play out the exact script as their previous match.
On Oct. 6, the Cowgirls fought back from a 2-0 deficit in which they lost the first two sets by a combined 19 points before falling by two points to the Lady Marauders in a five-set thriller. Tuesday night, Coppell was on the comeback trail after Marcus dominated the first two sets.
This time around, Coppell was unable to extend the action past the fourth set in a 25-15, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15 home loss to Marcus.
Coppell (9-7 overall, 2-3 District 6-6A) led the first set 3-1 on a Beca Centeno ace and 4-3 after a Haley Holz tip kill. But, Marcus (12-3, 7-1) dictated the play for the remainder of the match’s initial two sets. The Lady Marauders dug out just about everything that the Cowgirls hit in their direction. And defense turned into offense for Marcus.
Riley Einspahr covered plenty of the court on defense as evidenced by her team-high 34 digs. Maggie Boyd, a UCLA commit for beach volleyball, dominated at times with 18 kills, 20 digs and three service aces. Madison Dyer contributed eight kills and hit at a .389 clip. Ifenna Cos-Okpalla had several hard hits and finished with nine kills and five blocks. Haidyn Sokoloski chipped in nine kills and two blocks.
“Our defense did a tremendous job Tuesday night,” said Danielle Barker, Marcus head coach. “They understood the scouting report and executed our game plan almost perfectly. But our blockers made it easier for them by closing the block and setting it in the right spot. Our defense, as a whole, was tenacious and gritty and so fun to watch.”
Coppell was playing in its first match since Oct. 9 after a positive COVID-19 case forced the volleyball program to shut down for two weeks. The Cowgirls struggled in the first two sets but shrugged off the rust in the third set. Better passing allowed Coppell to piece together a rally.
Mari Taira spotted a service ace for a 14-13 lead in the third set after the Cowgirls had trailed 13-9 a couple of minutes prior. Marcus rallied for a 19-18 lead on a Cos-Okpalla kill. A missed serve and a hitting error by the Lady Marauders a short time later put them on the brink. Centeno notched a service ace on the very next point to clinch the third set for Coppell.
Taira paced Coppell’s setting efforts with 12 assists to go along with five digs. Taylor Young dished out 11 helpers in addition to three blocks. Holz chipped in 19 digs, one ace and three kills. Centeno notched a team-high 21 digs and had three aces. Middle blockers Madison Gilliland and Reagan Engler each tallied 10 kills.
“It is good to be back on the court,” said Julie Price, Coppell head coach. “There was a sense of urgency to getting back out there, to get back on track with the season.”
Coppell had the momentum in the fourth set. A block and a kill within a three-point span by Engler helped the Cowgirls to take an 8-5 lead.
All it took for Marcus to swing the match in its favor was one overpass point by Dyer. She saw a bad pass by Coppell fly in her direction and then proceeded to hammer the ball from her middle blocker position onto Coppell’s side of the court for an 11-11 tie. The Lady Marauder bench, as well as their sub-varsity players sitting in the adjacent stands, hollered in excitement.
Dyer’s swing breathed life into Marcus. The Lady Marauders rode Dyer’s play to a match-ending 15-5 run. Boyd finished off the Cowgirls for good with a service ace.
“The overpass point by Madison was huge,” Barker said. “We were starting to lose some energy and could feel the momentum start swinging in Coppell’s direction, but that play reignited our fire and the girls never looked back.”
The match was the first of 10 in a 19-day span for Coppell, as the Cowgirls will make up four matches that were postponed due to COVID-19 and attempt to finish off the regular season strong and qualify for the playoffs.
“It's an interesting balance – not many weeks left but a whole lot of games,” Price said. “We were playing well before our break, so the focus is on getting back to play at that level. If we can do that, we feel very encouraged about our chances for playoffs and a solid playoff run.”
