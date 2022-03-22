FLOWER MOUND – When the Coppell girls soccer team handed Marcus its only loss of the season on Feb. 1, Lady Marauders head coach Chad Hobbs was pleased that his team finished with 18 shots on goal. But one thing that he wanted to see from his players going forward was doing a better job of creating scoring opportunities.
Fast-forward to Monday night, and Marcus was creating scoring chance after scoring chance. And thankfully for the Lady Marauders, they needed to finish just one of those opportunities.
Marcus’ Grace Martin finished off a corner kick by Maddie Reynolds with a goal in the 51st minute of the match.
Martin’s goal held up as the lone tally of a 1-0 win at Marauders Stadium – a win that clinched the District 6-6A title for the Lady Marauders.
“I’m super happy,” Hobbs said. “Most of these seniors have played for us on varsity for four years. We talked about this could potentially be their last home game at Marcus ever, because for the most part, we’ll play at neutral sites. We wanted them to go out on a high note.”
Marcus scores first. A corner kick leads the goal. Marcus 1, Coppell 0. 29:40 2H pic.twitter.com/MsNRhQphSq— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) March 22, 2022
On what was the final night of the regular season, Coppell and Marcus came into the game with 30 points and in control of their own destinies for the district title. But right on their heels was a battled-tested Hebron squad.
If the Cowgirls and Lady Marauders played to a tie, all that Hebron needed to do to capture the district title was to beat Plano. The Lady Hawks took care of business with a 4-1 win but had to settle for second place in 6-6A after Marcus’ win. Coppell, meanwhile, is locked into third place. Defending 6A state champion Flower Mound finished in fourth place in the 6-6A standings.
Inclement weather delayed the start of Monday’s game by almost one hour. And when the game finally kicked off, the contest had a similar feel to the teams’ first meeting of the season back in February – Marcus dominated possession, but Coppell sat back and rode the play of its defense to a 1-0 win.
Marcus junior Bella Campos nearly opened the scoring in the 15th minute. Campos dribbled up the right wing and got a Coppell defender to slip to the turf, creating more space for Campos to operate. Campos dribbled to her left and fired a shot, but it went off the crossbar.
Six minutes later, Marcus junior Chloe Adams had a shot carom off the head of Coppell defender Clare Yaney and the right post.
“They’re hard to beat,” said Fleur Benatar, Coppell head coach. “We were trying to hold on as long as we could. We didn’t have the offense that we needed. So, that doesn’t help. Our defense was solid for 80 minutes, and that’s all that you can ask for. We didn’t have the offense that we wanted tonight.”
With three minutes to go in the first half, a scramble situation ensued after Paige Dickson kicked the ball off the fingers of Coppell goalkeeper Veronika Orzolek. Orzolek reached up to make the initial save, but the ball continued to bounce toward the goal line. Orzolek slid back and grabbed the ball, although Hobbs thought the ball had completely crossed the goal line.
Coppell had the better of the chances early in the second half.
Cowgirl sophomore Ella Spiller fired from 30 yards away in an attempt to pass the ball to senior Reneta Vargas. Vargas ran to the ball, but by the time that she got to it, Lady Marauders keeper Bry Russell had secured it with both hands.
Marcus swung the momentum in its favor for good after Martin scored with 29 minutes left in the ballgame. A Coppell player positioned near the goal line attempted to kick the ball out of harm’s way. However, Martin crashed the right side of the net and scored a goal.
“Grace is really good in the air,” Hobbs said. “For the most part, our corners don’t usually go there. They usually hit more in the middle of the box or the back post. But, it was one of those ones that was driven to the front post. She went for it and she laid all out for it. She got crushed because of it. She got a little bit of a bloody nose, but it was great finish.”
Marcus, a regional finalist last year, draws Denton Guyer in a bi-district playoff later this week at a time and location to be determined. Coppell will play Allen.
“They’re capable of winning the whole thing,” Hobbs said. “They have the confidence and we have the group back. They’re hungry. They don’t want to settle. They want to get out to state.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.