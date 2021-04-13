The 11-time defending state champion Allen boys wrestling team dominated the field at last weekend’s District 6-6A wrestling tournament, scoring a whopping 331.5 points – more than double the point total of runner-up Plano West, which accumulated 141 points.
The Eagles captured 11 individual titles and all 14 wrestlers that competed for Allen punched their ticket into this week’s Region II-6A Tournament, which like the district tournament, will be held in the Eagles’ home gymnasium.
Joseph Liescheski (106 pounds), Noah Thorson (113), Braxton Brown (120), Kade Moore (126), Caden Garcia (132), Jakob Nakamura (145), Mario Danzi (152), Ryan Nichols (170), Mohamed Elgouhari (195), Isaiah Steele (220) and Emmett Bivens (285) all wrestled their way to the top of the podium. Brown, a Maryland commit, and Danzi are returning state champions.
Austin Nekvapil (138), Jay Stahl (160) and Vincenzo Olivo (182) earned second place in their respective weight classes.
Six members of the Lady Eagles are bound for regionals, including individual champions Eliana Martinez (102), Tabiah Walwyn-Ton (110) and Jasmine Robinson (148), as well as Laylla Liles (138), Monica Tranka (165) and Ester Peters (215). Peters earned a silver medal, while Liles and Tranka placed third.
But, for as much as Allen dominated the boys division, it was a much closer battle on the girls’ side. Coppell squeezed out 111 points, edging runner-up Prosper’s 101. Allen finished third with 99.
The Cowgirls had two individual champions crowned in 95-pounder Maria Husein and 215-pounder Hannah Francis and qualified six total wrestlers for the regional tournament. Anaya Sampathkumar (102), Scout Carrell (110) and Dorian Villalba (128) earned second, while Tucker Sparks (185) took third.
Coppell is also sending two male wrestlers to the regional tournament in Jo’el Hernandez (120) and Jackson Moss (138), both of whom wrestled to bronze.
Plano ISD will also be well represented at the Region II tournament.
West had four individual champions – two each in both the boys and girls divisions – with Tagen Jamison (138), Farid Mobarak (182), Lorelei Jenkins (119) and Devin Patton (128) earning gold. Brady Earhart (132), Daniel Countryman (145) and Brooke Zedja (138) placed second, while Parham Molavifard (160) and James Laprocido (285) captured third place.
Crosstown rival East had six wrestlers earn berths into the region tournament, including five on the boys’ side. Aariz Habib (113) and Peyton Madawi (220) captured second place, while Logan Atchley (106), Benjamin Lamp (170) and Tory Strickland-Byrd (182) earned third overall. The Lady Panthers have one regional qualifier in Bailey Turner, who placed third at 119.
Plano’s Melanie Valdez (95) and John Jabel (106) wrestled to second in the girls’ and boys’ divisions, respectively, while Dayton Walker (152) is bound for regionals after earning third place.
One of the most pleasant surprises at the district tournament was Little Elm.
The Lobos, in their first year as a varsity wrestling program, received first-place finishes from Kaycee Bolle (165) and Andrea Hernandez-Robledo (185) and six overall regional tournament qualifications. Emily Pedro (128) and Brettney Pedro (148) took third. On the boys’ side, Jax Brown wrestled to silver at heavyweight, while Brandon Kirk took third at 126.
Prosper turned in some solid individual performances. John Richardson (160) captured a title on the boys’ side, while Taylor Martinez (138) wrestled to a first-place finish in her weight division.
It was all part of a big weekend for the Eagles, who advanced 12 wrestlers to the regional tournament.
Joining Martinez at regionals for the Lady Eagles will be Kathryn Hall-Smith (119), Ashley Vogelpohl (165) and Delia Luna (185), all of whom placed second, as well as third-place finishers Lauren Garst (102) and Alyssa Galindo (215).
Joseph Richardson (120), Mason Gordon (126) and Chase Parham (195) earned second place, while Austin Gordon (132) and Martez Harris Jr. (220) wrestled to bronze.
McKinney ISD will have two representatives at regionals. McKinney’s Kylie White wrestled to third at 110 pounds. Boyd’s Paxton Biggs took bronze at boys 145.
