Cam Girard Coppell

Coppell sophomore Cam Girard looks to turn his opponent onto his back during a match in the Coppell Round-Up on Nov. 20.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

It was a clean sweep for the Coppell wrestling team Nov. 20.

Both the Cowboy and Cowgirl squads captured first place in the six-team Coppell Round-Up in the Coppell High School Field House.

Junior Harsh Halunde and senior Simi Socks finished the day undefeated for the Coppell boys, while on the girls’ side, senior Maria Husain, junior Scout Carrell and freshman Piper Carrell didn’t lose a match.

The Cowgirls are scheduled to return to the mat Dec. 3 for the Cowgirl Classic. The Cowboys will be in action that same day for the two-day Warrior Championships at South Grand Prairie High School.

0
0
0
0
0

