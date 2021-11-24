It was a clean sweep for the Coppell wrestling team Nov. 20.
Both the Cowboy and Cowgirl squads captured first place in the six-team Coppell Round-Up in the Coppell High School Field House.
Junior Harsh Halunde and senior Simi Socks finished the day undefeated for the Coppell boys, while on the girls’ side, senior Maria Husain, junior Scout Carrell and freshman Piper Carrell didn’t lose a match.
The Cowgirls are scheduled to return to the mat Dec. 3 for the Cowgirl Classic. The Cowboys will be in action that same day for the two-day Warrior Championships at South Grand Prairie High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.