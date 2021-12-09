Maria Husain and Scout Carrell remain undefeated on the season as they wrestled to first place at 95 and 119 pounds, respectively, at the KO Coppell Cowgirl Classic. Coppell claimed top honors in the team standings with 115 points at the Dec. 3 event.
Husain went 2-0 with two pins, including a fall of Keller Timber Creek’s Jisele Masumoto in the championship match, to improve to 7-0 on the season. Carrell won all three matches on the day with two pins and a 6-2 decision, including a second-period pin of Lewisville's Ileah Brown in the title match. Carrell is 8-0 this season.
Casey Sparks gave Coppell its third first-place individual finish on the day after she won both bouts at 165 pounds. She pinned Comal Canyon’s Miranda Dominguez in the first-place bout. Sparks was competing in her first event of the season.
The Cowgirls got a pair of second-place finishes from Sarah Valadez and Anna Lopez. Valadez (128) and Lopez (185) both went 2-1 on the day, each wrestler notching two first-period pins. It gave Coppell 20 team points.
Araceli Reynoso overcame a sluggish start to win her last four matches to earn third place at 128 pounds. She pinned The Colony’s Joni Chuka in the consolation semifinals, then escaped with a 6-5 decision over The Colony’s Alexia Jones in the third-place bout.
Piper Carrell, Scout’s sister, scored 13 team points for Coppell, going 3-2 on the day for fourth at 110.
The Coppell boys team was in action that same weekend at South Grand Prairie. The Cowboys finished ninth in the team standings with 333 points, but they received third-place finishes from Isaiah Francis (195) and Simi Socks (285) at the Warrior Wrestling Championship.
Francis outlasted Flower Mound’s Garrett Oliver in the 195-pound third-place match, winning 9-7 via tiebreaker to earn his third win in a row.
Socks won four of six matches at the tournament to improve to 10-2 on the season.
Dominic Godinez (120) and Harsh Halunde (145) both wrestled to fourth place, while Jacob Abraham (106) and Cam Girard (170) each won four matches to earn fifth in their respective weight divisions. Colin Bloodworth placed sixth at 160.
Coppell’s girls competed at the Texas Women’s Classic in Lewisville on Friday and Saturday, while the Cowboys ventured to Frisco Memorial for War Games.
