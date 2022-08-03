When Jonathan McGill flew to Dallas from California on the morning of July 28th, one thing that the 2019 Coppell graduate and Stanford senior safety had on his mind during the plane ride was the dinner that his family had planned that day to celebrate his 22nd birthday.
Several hours later, McGill was eating all of the steak that he could enjoy at Texas de Brazil.
"I don't get to go to a place like that on a school budget,” he said. “I wanted to go to a steakhouse. It was great. I was full, eating the whole time. I probably put on about five pounds."
Two days later, McGill burned off some of those calories at Buddy Echols Field. That was the site of the first annual Jonathan McGill Youth Football Camp. About 75 participants, in grades 7-12, received instruction from high school and college teammates of McGill, in addition to receiving a pep talk from former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Charlie Williams. Williams showed off the ring that he earned for helping lead the Cowboys to a win in Super Bowl XXX.
Under new NIL rules that were recently passed by the NCAA, college athletes are allowed to host football camps outside of their current educational institution.
McGill came up with the idea of bringing a free youth football camp to Coppell so that he can give back to the community that made him the man and player that he is today. Advantage One Sport helped with the planning of his camp, while first-year Coppell head coach Antonio Wiley and Coppell ISD athletic director Kit Pehl gave McGill access to the field.
Coppell alum and New York Jets defensive end Solomon Thomas, who hosted a free football camp of his own two weeks prior, helped McGill with logistics.
"He said the main thing is that the kids are out here to have fun,” McGill said. “I really wanted to stress about having fun and competing, but also getting in good quality work in because they look up to us as people playing at the next level. For high school and middle school kids, I just wanted to set the example out there and show them how to work."
McGill worked with the campers on technique and also ran side-by-side with a player up the field after an interception was hauled in by one of the players.
Running up the sideline at Buddy Echols Field brought back a lot of memories for McGill. He also got to walk through the coaches’ office to the same locker room that he stood in during his playing days for Coppell.
“I was telling a couple of my friends that I was walking through the coaches' lounge and the locker room and reminded me of so many memories,” he said. “The Sachse game when Caden (Davis) hit the 57-yard field goal and punt returns. Being back here is surreal. Being able to host a camp at the school that made the man that I am today was really big."
McGill also used the camp to tell all of the attendees that you don’t have to be the biggest or the fastest guy to make it to the next level. Standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing 185 pounds, he isn’t the tallest defensive back in the Pac-12. But what he makes up for in a lack of height is a great work ethic.
All of the hard work has parlayed into several postseason awards: 2017 all-state defensive back and 2018 District 6-6A MVP, among others. In his first three seasons with Stanford, McGill has played in 20 games with 12 starts, 65 tackles, six pass breakups and three interceptions.
"For me, it's just another chip on your shoulder,” he said. “As long as you go 100 miles per hour and you know what you're doing, that makes up for any height or anything else. I've always worked hard as I can because I know that I'm not the quote-unquote 6-2, 215-pound safety that is so popular and sexy. As long as I put the work in, I know what my skill set is."
