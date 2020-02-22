Coppell knows it would not be where it is today without the guidance and play of senior guard Adam Moussa.
Heading into the season, the Cowboys lost an inordinate number of pieces from a team that won an outright District 6-6A crown and a bi-district title in the first year under head coach Clint Schnell. A senior class of double digits departed. Only four players with varsity experience returned, according to Schnell, which meant they would break in a large crop of new players at the highest level of high school basketball.
But Coppell ran its way to a 12-2 record against a loaded 6-6A schedule that features some of the state’s top teams to win its second straight outright district title and is ranked No. 24 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 6A poll, thanks in large part to Moussa’s performance and leadership on and off the basketball court.
“He just moves the ball so well,” said Ryan Agarwal, Coppell sophomore guard. “He organizes the offense — he will drive, kick, find all the open players. He’s the leader of our offense. Without him, we wouldn’t be able to find the looks that we do.”
Following last season, Moussa went to Schnell and talked about becoming the leader of this bunch. With so many players gone from Coppell’s 2018-19 team and an abundance of players making their way to varsity for the very first time, they would need someone like Moussa to step up as the head of the snake.
Which is exactly what he did.
“His senior year, he wanted to have a big year,” Schnell said. “He’s done a great job of it. I’ve heard guys talking, when I’m not around, they’ve talked about, ‘Just like Adam said, we’ve just got to get the momentum back.’ ‘It’s like Adam said, we’ve got to be physical in this moment.’ And so, I know he’s in there, building those guys up and buying into this team.”
Moussa knows his role and what it takes to win. He doesn’t need to put up 15-20 points per night for Coppell to become the elite program that it is.
Instead, Moussa is more focused on doing whatever he needs to do to get Coppell another “W” at the end of the night. He has the scorers and talent around him to focus on leading the offense as a distributor and the perfect guard next to the rest of the Cowboys.
The statistics have indicated just that.
After a second team all-district honor as a junior, Moussa leads the team in assists (4.9) and rebounds (5.5) while also scoring 9.8 points per game – including 35 in just 20 minutes on Senior Night – which is a testament to the all-around impact he has made in Coppell’s surge back to the top.
“He’s a competitor No. 1, he desires to win and he does whatever it takes to win,” Schnell said. “When you’ve got a team as talented as he does, too, I think one of the things he excels at is finding open teammates and distributing the basketball. He knows how to find those guys and where they’re most successful and their spots. In crunch time, when we face adversity, he knows how to handle it and do what we need to do to hang on to win.”
As Moussa’s final postseason creeps in at Coppell, he is ready to do some special things one final time before venturing off into the next chapter of his career.
While he understands just how difficult the road to the state tournament is, especially as a member of Region I – 10 of the top 25 6A teams in Texas, including Coppell, are in it, led by Duncanville at No. 1 – he also knows just what his 24th-ranked Cowboys are capable of. They have the talent, leadership and coaching to make their names known over the next month.
And with someone like Moussa leading the way, Coppell is hoping to get past everything in its way and extend its trophy-winning season as far as it can.
“Obviously whenever you’re trying to play, you’re trying to win everything,” Moussa said. “We have a tough road in our region. We’re obviously going to have to watch Waxahachie and Duncanville and stuff like that, but honestly, if we take them out early, I don’t see why we don’t get a state run in.”
