Coppell senior Tim Malone pitched a scoreless inning during Tuesday’s game against Lewisville.

The Coppell baseball team has put itself in a favorable position heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

Pitching has buoyed the Cowboys to third place in the District 6-6A standings and to wins in five of their last six conference contests, the latest victory coming via a 7-0 blanking of Lewisville on Tuesday.

Coppell seniors Chayton Krauss and Tim Malone were efficient from the start. Krauss and Malone combined on a six-hit shutout, with Krauss striking out eight Farmers. Krauss pitched the first six innings. Malone tossed the seventh.

Krauss was just as good with a bat in his hand. He crushed a three-run home run in the bottom of the first to give Coppell a 3-0 lead. Tanner Sever, a sophomore, had two hits in two at-bats to go along with one RBI. Ryan Walker, a senior, went 2-for-4.

Coppell (19-7-1 overall, 6-3 district), ranked No. 20 in the latest Diamond Pro/THSB 6A Top 25 Poll, bumped its lead to 4-0 on an RBI single by Sever.

A lead-off double by senior Will Rodman led to two more runs for Coppell in the home half of the third. Rodman scored on a sacrifice fly by sophomore Bradley Castillo. Sever doubled and later scored on a passed ball for a 6-0 Cowboy advantage.

Coppell completed an impressive two-game sweep over Hebron on April 9 with a 5-1 victory.

The long ball was a big weapon for the Cowboys. The biggest blow came courtesy of Sever, who crushed a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth for a 4-0 Coppell lead. Walker Polk, a junior, hit the first pitch that he saw in the sixth inning over the right-field wall for a solo home run.

That was more than enough run support for Coppell’s pitching staff. Rodman struck out six and didn’t allow a walk in six innings of work.

Coppell has four games remaining against district foes – April 20 and 23 vs. Plano East and April 27 and 30 against Flower Mound – as well as a non-district contest against Southlake Carroll at 11 a.m. April 24.

